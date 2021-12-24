India World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh grateful as he retires from cricket





Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from cricket on Friday, calling time for a glittering career that saw the off-spinner become one of the best in the world. read more Harbhajan, 41, played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs along with 28 T20 Internationals, took 711 wickets across the three formats and won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. He finished with 417 Test wickets – putting him 14th in the all-time list — and formed a deadly pair with leg spinner Ani Kumble. He also enjoyed a successful white ball career around the world in both international and domestic cricket. He made his international debut in a test against Australia in 1998. He most recently played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, with his last appearance in India in 2016. Announcing his retirement, Harbhajan said: “All good things come to an end and today, as I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything in life, I want to thank everyone who made this 23-year journey beautiful and memorable. made. My sincere thank you. Grateful.” Happy retirement brother @harbhajan_singh You have been an absolute legend. Always enjoyed your aggression on the field. It was a pleasure to play for India with you. My favorite memory of us is winning the world t20 and VB series for India! pic.twitter.com/yZ0pE3WEeL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) Dec 24, 2021 The off-spinner ends his career as the country’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, after Kumble, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin. “There comes a time in your life when you have to make tough decisions and move on,” Harbhajan added in a video message. “I’ve been meaning to make this announcement for the past few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you. Today I’m going to retire from all forms of cricket.” Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:10 a.m.

