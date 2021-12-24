Who else could end up in Sooners in 2022?

Fourteen 2022 Oklahoma soccer recruits signed with the Sooners a week ago on the first of two National Signing Days.

Eleven of the 14, all freshmen, were committed to Oklahoma long before Lincoln Riley announced he was leaving. The Sooners lost several pledges for 2022 and 2023 in the days following Riley’s bombshell news.

Former head coach Bob Stoops and newly appointed Earlyer head coach Brent Venables did an excellent job of averting a potential tidal wave of defections, allaying the concerns and reconnecting with OU commitments in the days immediately following Riley’s departure and with the early signing date just days away.

Even with several highly-rated pledges choosing to move forward, Oklahoma still finished National Signing Day with the nation’s 10th-ranked 2022 recruiting league, according to 247Sports’ team rankings.

And Venables admits he’s not done filling out the Sooners 2022 recruiting class, which includes bringing in the right fits through the transfer portal. “There are still a few functions that we want to expand”, venables said: after the announcement of the 14 signatories in the OU 2022 class.

“We are looking for footballers, (but more than that) guys who add value,” he said.

Late Wednesday, the Sooners were given an early Christmas present, giving them a tight end from the transfer portal. Former tight end in Missouri Daniel Parker announced via Twitter that he was transferring to Oklahoma for his senior year of eligibility.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 235-pound Parker recruited by Missouri as a defensive side but was converted to a tight end. He has mainly been used as a blocker with Mizzou. In 24 games at Missouri, he caught 24 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns.

The first priority in continuing to recruit for the OU 2022 class is to keep the ones you already have half way through. four star athlete Gentry Williams committed to the Sooners in October and remains so, but has said he will not sign until National Signature Day in February. USC and Arkansas are also suitors for Williams’ services. So the Sooners can’t take this for granted.

Among the top Oklahoma goals that are still out there and haven’t committed or signed with anyone yet are four-star runs Jovantae Barnes from Las Vegas. OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray has been working hard on this one, trying to fend off an attempt by Lincoln Riley to lead the highly recruited Barnes to USC.

Barnes is expected to announce his commitment during the Under Armor All-American game on January 2. There has been some speculation that Barnes may have already signed to Oklahoma, but is waiting to be announced publicly on January 2. Anyway, that’s when we’ll find out how successful the Sooners are in bringing in this top contender.

Keep an eye out for a few defensive shiners from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Four Star Defensive Gear Ahmed Moten was recently upgraded to four stars by 247Sports and was officially Oklahoma’s first offering by Brent Venables after he was named head coach. R Mason Thomas, a four-star linebacker prospect, has been committed to the state of Iowa since July, but didn’t sign last week. OU and LSU have come into the picture in recent weeks, which may be why Thomas hasn’t finalized his commitment to the state of Iowa.

Also interesting, as far as Oklahoma’s chances of landing this much-lauded defensive prospect, both Moten and Thomas are planning a recruiting visit to Norman in January.

The largest of the big fish in the offensive lineman’s positional category has narrowed its picks down to two schools. Five Star Prospect Devon Campbell, of Arlington, Texas, rated the No. 1 offensive guard in the 2022 class, will choose between Texas and Oklahoma.

Texas seems to have an edge on this, but the Sooners have a more immediate need for offensive linemen than the Longhorns. Since this is a key area of ​​need, expect Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh to work hard between now and Feb. 3 to get Campbell north across the Red River.