MCI hockey star on his way to Bentley University





Gracie Moore has always wanted to play college hockey. The Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield star, who set a new school record for goals scored in a season, will get that opportunity after signing a National Letter of Intent to attend Bentley University in the fall on a partial athletic scholarship. Bentley, located in Waltham, Massachusetts, is an NCAA Division II school that plays in the Northeast-10 Conference. The Falcons went 14-6, 12-2 in the conference last season, earning their first NCAA Tournament place in 12 years. They lost 2-1 to East Stroudsburg in the first round. Moore said she was also considering Division I New Hampshire, but chose Bentley for a number of reasons. the coach [Jessica Spencer] is very pleasant. I loved the campus and Bentley has a very good business school and that’s what I want to study, said Moore, who set the school record for goals in a season with 40 last fall. She also had more than 10 assists. She led the Huskies to the Class C North Championship and an appearance in the state title game where they lost 3-2 to Winthrop. MCI finished with a 15-2 record. Moore said she felt comfortable talking to Spencer and that the Bentley coach reminds her a lot of her high school coach, Nancy Hughes. Hughes said earlier this fall that Moore has a number of attributes that enabled her to set the school record for goals. Gracie has a nose for the goal and is so determined to score. She is very fast, she has excellent stick skills, she sees the field well and she has a great shot, said Hughes. Moore has credited her teammates for bringing her record-breaking season to fruition. I couldn’t have done it without their support, Moore said. Moore is a multisport athlete who also plays volleyball and softball and runs an indoor track. Woody and Becky Moore’s daughter said she’s looking forward to going to Bentley and doesn’t care where they use her on the pitch. I will play anywhere, she said. More articles from the BDN

