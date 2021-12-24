Here’s Why The Oculus Quest 2 Is The Ultimate Gift To Get This Christmas





OPINION: The ongoing chip shortage makes it harder than ever to find all of your desired Christmas gifts this year, but if you can find one, I can easily vouch that the Oculus Quest 2 is the ideal gift for everyone this Christmas receive. Since we’ve all endured an existence now largely relegated to staying at home, and the thought of traveling abroad is still precarious at best, video games have proven to be great ways of escapism, bringing us the everyday. drag and step into the shoes of someone who is completely different from us. For the escapism offered on consoles, however, it’s nothing compared to the otherworldly nature of setting up an Oculus Quest 2. Since the headset absolutely needs to be connected to a PC, the Quest 2 has everything you need to enjoy wireless VR from the get-go. Just set the virtual boundary around you with the Touch Controllers included with the headset, and you can start enjoying everything the Oculus ecosystem has to offer. In terms of gaming (and for the more adventurous out there), we recommend adding Resident Evil 4 VR as the first title in your Oculus library. Resident Evil 4, the classic survival horror game that inspired a generation, has been given a whole new perspective, moving the action from third to first person and making the terror even more terrifying. If you thought Resident Evil was tense before then, just wait until you’re surrounded by deadly enemies and need to physically reload your weapon with the Touch Controllers. This is horror on a whole new level. If the thought of being scared half to death doesn’t sound too appealing, don’t worry, the Quest 2 also excels at quiet games that are both relaxing and easy to play. My personal favorite in that area is Eleven Table Tennis, a simple simulation of the popular miniature game, but with exceptionally realistic physics. You’ll be so drawn to the allure of table tennis without the faff of chasing rogue balls that you won’t want to stop playing. Of course gaming is just one comparison of the VR experience thanks to the VR optimized versions of YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video, there is an endless amount of content to enjoy. 360-degree travel videos are particularly suitable for taking you on a world trip from the comfort of your own living room. Alternatively, being able to watch a YouTube video on a massive scale can feel like having your own private cinema screen at home. With the ability to enjoy entertainment and gaming in a whole new way, I can’t think of another tech item this year that would make a better Christmas gift than the Oculus Quest 2. That is, if the family dinner starts to turn into an awkward conversation, then you can always put on the headset and pretend you’re on a roller coaster. What could be better than that?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/opinion/heres-why-the-oculus-quest-2-is-the-ultimate-present-to-get-this-christmas-4191435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

