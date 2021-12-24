How the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Try to Make Up for the Losses of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blog

TAMPA, Fla. – The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and it had less to do with the final score and being shut out by a divisional opponent and more with who was missing towards the end of the game.

On a night when they were expected to claim the NFC South title, the Bucs lost nearly 60% of their offensive production, which could significantly thwart their pursuit of repeat champions, with the playoffs just weeks away. .

Wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL and is ready for the season with no chance of returning for the postseason. Then both wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette left the game with hamstring injuries. Fournette left the stadium on crutches, but there is optimism that both could return for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead receiver Chris Godwin tore his ACL on Sunday and is out for the rest of the year. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Together, those three players had 3,299 of the Bucs’ 5,634 yards from scrimmage and 27 of their 50 touchdowns this season. For perspective there are six teams in the league that currently have fewer than 27 touchdowns.

“It was difficult last week. Every time I was on the headset they told me someone was down,” said offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. “It all happened within a 10-game period. That made it crazy.”

While the Bucs (10-4) need just one more win to secure NFC South, and their last three games — with the Carolina Panthers, with the New York Jets and at home to Carolina — will be against two teams that have a combined record of 13-29, the losses in those games can’t be overstated, and the Bucs’ path to the playoffs could be changed significantly.

How does WR’s return help Antonio Brown?

no question Antonio Brown put his team in a bad spot by producing a false vaccination card, which led to a three-game suspension. But strictly on the field, his return comes at the right time. The ankle injury is no longer a concern after missing five games, and so is conditioning, so he shouldn’t count on a replay.

“He’s fine. He looked like he did before he was injured,” coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday. “We will play that by ear during the game. Let him tap whenever he wants.”

Brown has a different role than Godwin – whose 802 offensive snaps are more than any other Bucs skill player – and tends to line up all over the field, compared to Godwin’s final role, but he can divert some attention from sophomore wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who will handle much of Godwin’s workload.

“He’s a central part of what we do,” Arians said of Godwin. “It’s up to Tyler and some of the other guys to take on that part.”

Like Godwin, Johnson has gotten a decent number of snaps in the slot: 113 out of 459 offensive snaps. He has some similar traits to Godwin in that they both have a high degree of concentration for taking contested catches (like the 18-yard catch Johnson made against CJ Gardner-Johnson in the fourth quarter against the Saints), and their speed and size can be a bit deceiving.

Few recipients will have Godwin’s 5.8 receipts beyond expectations — this year at the top in the league. Few can also handle the sheer number of targets Godwin gets, still hitting a 77.2 on 98 target catch rate with just two drops, nor are they as physical as Godwin, whose blocking power Arians compared to that of a tight end .

Johnson’s lack of physicality proved against the Saints. He struggled with the press coverage. He also had a fourth quarter fall on an out route while standing in the groove, but managed to catch four passes on seven goals for 41 yards.

But who will replace Mike Evans?

Scotty Miller stepped into the role of Evans on Sunday, and he too struggled when he was pressed against the Saints, finishing with two catches on eight goals, with one of his targets being picked by Gardner-Johnson, who followed after him on an intersecting route before he ducked in. Miller demonstrated his clutch play last season with a 48-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings and then a 39-yard buzzer-beater in the NFC Championship.

He just hasn’t gotten many reps this season due to injury (he was placed on an injured reserve due to a serious toe), and saw just four goals all season leading up to Sunday.

What they’ll really miss without Evans is his huge catch radius (he’s six feet and 225 pounds), especially in the red zone. Evans’ 96 end zone goals is the most in the NFL since 2016. Miller is just 5 feet-9 and 174 pounds.

He may not win many jump-ball fights, but that’s where it ends Rob Gronkowski, PB Howard and Cameron Brate really need to get up and help him.

we could see Breshad Perriman back in action soon. He was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, less than a week after the 58-yard game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills and played over Miller, who was a healthy scratch in the Bucs’ Week 13 over the falcons. He has a solid mix of speed and physicality and can consistently come out of a jam.

“He’s very close from what I hear,” Arians said of his return.

How does RB Le’Veon Bell play a role?

Ronald Jones II will remain the first and second deficit, but Bell has influence on the passing game. Sophomore back Ke’Shawn Vaughn had trouble against the Saints, dropped a second and eight passes into the flat and slipped on a short pass over center.

Jones isn’t a natural pass-catcher or pass-blocker, throwing up sacks against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots this season, but Vaughn doesn’t have the experience.

Bell has an impressive success rate of 87.6%. He has also given up just five sacks in 98 career games. Bell also has 10,315 scrimmage yards, the most of any running back in the league since 2013.

“[It] depends on how quickly he can catch up,” Arians said of Bell. “He was a good receiver in the past and played in this offense for a while in Pittsburgh. We will see in the coming weeks what he can learn and what he can give us.”

However, running backs coach Todd McNair said on Thursday that he has been impressed with Bell so far.

“He has a great understanding of the things we do,” McNair said. “It just comes down to terminology and stuff. … He had a good day today, learning about the offense and being able to understand all the things we were doing. He had no problem. He just went through training today and he had not a single mental flaw.”

But expectations must be tempered. This isn’t the 2016 or 2017 Bell. He had a career worst career of 2.7 yards per carry with the Baltimore Ravens this season. Last season, he couldn’t find his way on the Kansas City Chiefs field, even when Clyde Edwards-Helaire fell injured. He was a healthy scratch in the AFC Championship and never played in the Super Bowl.

Still, he gives them experience they just don’t have right now, and quarterback Tom Brady needs someone he can ultimately trust.

“I’ll tell you something, he” [has] his signature patience about him — the way he runs football,” McNair said. “… He may not have the juice he could have had [in] his third or fourth year, but you can still see those qualities.”

What does the Bucs play-off picture look like now?

The Bucs still have a three-game lead in the NFC South heading into Week 16, and when they came in on Thursday, they had the NFL’s weakest remaining schedule, according to the FPI.

But their chances of overtaking the Green Bay Packers (11-3) for the NFC’s top seed to secure a round 1 bye could be tough. The Packers close out the season against the Cleveland Browns, Vikings and Detroit Lions, with two of those games being played at Lambeau Field.

The Bucs were also overtaken by the Dallas Cowboys (10-4), despite their head-to-head record as the Arizona Cardinals are now also 10-4, and head-to-head tiebreakers are thrown out the window when there are three. or more involved teams. The Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Bucs in Week 3, are also 10-4.