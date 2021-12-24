



Getty Images The Tennessee Titans overcame a 10-0 deficit, surpassing them by a 191-55 margin by beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on a 44-yard field goal from Randy Bullock with four seconds left to play. AJ Brown had six catches for 121 yards in the second half alone as part of a 145-yard night for the Titans to spark their second-half rally. The Titans gained as many yards in the first drive of the third quarter as they did in the first 30 minutes of the game. The drive led to a 38-yard Bullock field goal to give Tennessee their first points of the night and narrow the lead to 10-3. After Jimmy Garoppolos second interception of the night, D’Onta Foreman scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 10-10 midway through the third quarter. The 49ers moved into Tennessee territory and would only go for a fourth and 1 of the Titans 35-yard line Trent Williams to make a false start and make it fourth and sixth. The 49ers went for the conversion with Garoppolo and Brandon Aiyuk miss a jack to turn the ball on downs. Brown saved the Titans with a jump ball catch from a Tannehill prayer throw on third and 23 to get the Tennessee drive marching forward. Brown also added a 12-yard catch before an 18-yard strike by Tannehill brought Tennessee back into the end zone to give them their first lead of the night at 17-10 with 13:02 left. After a board core: point pinned the 49ers back to their own 5-yard line, their attack eventually delivered a big drive. A catch of 15 meters from Kyle Juszczyk got the 49ers off their own goal line and a 56-yard catch-and-run by the Titans’ defense moved San Francisco into scoring area. Two games later, Garoppolo found Aiyuk wide open on a 2-yard touchdown to level the game with 2:20 left. Tannehill cut through the 49ers defense on a critical 23-yard scramble to get into the field goal range with just over a minute left. San Francisco would force the field goal, but Bullock delivered the dagger to give Tennessee the win. Tannehill finished the night completing 22-of-29 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown for Tennessee. The 49ers should have had a much bigger lead in the first half. They marched 75 meters on their opening run with Jeff Wilson Jr. scored on a 1-yard touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead. They also rolled back on their second run with a 72-meter run to the Tennessee 8-meter line. However, Jackrabbit Jenkins knocked out Garoppolo in the end zone on a pass intended for: George Kittle to turn the 49ers away with no points. Robbie Gould added a 48-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Deebo Samuel had 159 yards on nine receptions for San Francisco. Garoppolo finished 26-of-35 for 322 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Titans will win the AFC South if the Indianapolis Colts lose on the road to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

