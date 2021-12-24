Sports
Justine Hnn: “I would like to believe that Serena can win another Grand Slam, but you have to be clear in your head”
As she turned 40 on September 26, her career is now dotted and it’s legitimate to wonder if her quest for a 24th major title, which she’s been striving for for nearly five years now, is lifted from the impossible mission today. “Of course, it is always difficult to answer 100% categorically ‘no’. But I’m starting to feel convinced that the quest she’s set herself to win more Grand Slams, at least one Grand Slam, isn’t going to happen.Justine Hnin explains.
Open d’Australia
Wildcard gift for Christmas: Murray will be there
HERE 12:26
Serena Williams’ 24th Direct Fault Gives Naomi Osaka Match
The track is no longer afraid of Serena
“These odds are passed on and over time the young players start to win., revive Hnin. There is less fear of Serena. It’s kind of the story of these lost Grand Slam finals. She has already succeeded several times, she has not succeeded because, on the other hand, there are more and more girls who believe in it. We were afraid of Serena then and many girls remained afraid of her for years. Today, that’s just not the case and she certainly feels it..”
But her monumental palm trees and this record-breaking chase by Margaret Court, who remains a small unit for her with 24 Grand Slam titles, no doubt unfairly cut Serena Williams’ performance as she approaches 40. At least this is the opinion of her former rival who, let’s not forget, is younger than the American (Justine Hnin was born in 1982, Serena Williams in 1981).
“Who can claim to have achieved one, with this regularity, after becoming a mother?, asks the Eurosport consultant. Frankly, it didn’t win. And despite everything, we almost had a negative discourse even then, because she was so used to winning, finding incredible resources..”
Serena Williams, young quadragnaire, out-of-time champion
We may wonder if there is still the same mother, the same desire
Yet for Serena, the equation seems increasingly complex. “She gave me so many problems that I still want to believe she is capable of anything Justine Hnin said again. I would like to believe that she can still win a Grand Slam, but you have to be clear and realistic. It moves forward in time, it gets older, there are young players who are very physical. I think it’s going to get more and more difficult, if not impossible, for Serena now..”
In fact, the question today is no longer whether she can win another major title, but whether she will make it back to the courts. And if so, at what level and with what motivation threshold. “Maybe she’ll discover a new life today, and that life after tennis can be beautiful too, reminds of the old world number one. So of course that depends on his physical condition, but also on whether or not you want to do it. We feel his attitude has changed on the pitch. There is less conviction, less confidence and one may wonder if there is still the same niac, the same desire.”
Serena Williams, straw type crusher
