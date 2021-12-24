Lightning Round: Hockey You Can Watch During the Holidays

The 2022 Men’s IIHF World Junior Hockey The championships start on Boxing Day. The preparatory games started yesterday and the action will continue on Sunday. All games can be seen on the NHL network in the US or on TSN in Canada.

Team USA is the defending champion, but Team Canada brought in 16-year-old phenom Connor Bedard. The last time Canada brought in a kid more likely to fit into a Grade 11 class than a U20 hockey tournament, it was Connor McDavid. Russia is bringing its own phenomenon with Matvei Michkov, who just turned 17.

Since the Tampa Bay Lightning has no prospects in the tournament, poor Jack Finley and Declan McDonnell are out, it’s well worth looking at him as a prospect the Lightning will never get because they are too good. Canada also has the potential top pick in the 2022 Draft in Shane Wright.

Here is the link to the full program. Matches will take place at 12:00 PM, 2:30 PM, 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM ET. Hockey all day, every day, for 11 days.

For full schedules, check out Elite Prospects Men’s WJC Page. They have rosters (including where players are lined up) and lots of historical facts. Did you know that Peter Forsberg is the all-time leader in men’s WJC points with 42 in just 14 games?

Unfortunately, as the Mens WJC continues, the IIHF cancelled all tournaments in January including the Womens U18s. The Women’s U18s is the equivalent of the Men’s U20 as the IIHF does not host a Women’s U20 tournament.

The IIHF is canceling all January events, sources tell ESPN. Could already announce it tomorrow. That includes the cancellation of U18 Womens Worlds for the second year in a row. https://t.co/DSGB3mHDdA Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) Dec 24, 2021

This isn’t the first time the men’s WJC has gone ahead or other men’s tournaments have been delayed while the women’s tournaments have been canceled immediately without a second thought. Last year, the women’s national teams battled the IIHF to reinstate their World Cup tournament for a later date, eventually getting the games in the summer when Canada defeated the US in the gold medal match.

If matches have to be postponed due to COVID, it is understandable. But outright canceling them on the face of it and not even bothering to try and find another date? That is cold by the governing body. Especially when you consider that the Womens U18’s were also canceled last year. Women’s sports in the US (namely, the NCAA, WNBA, and NSWL) have become extremely popular in recent years. The IIHF and USA Hockey not pushing to grow the hockey side this way is wrong and going against their PR press releases.

The news last night (or a few hours ago as I write this) was very discouraging. I hope the U18 ladies can get a new lease of life in the spring or summer, either in Sweden where they were originally supposed to play, or in the US or Canada. Somewhere, anywhere, so we can see the future world-class players in the sport. And get a damn U20 tournament by crying out loud.

/ End of rant.

Lightning links

I know most Lightning fans hated Corey Perry six months ago. I wonder if that’s still the case now. I would like to get data and do a poll.

Despite bubbling in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, things are not going perfectly (zero covid) at the Mens WJC. Watch how things develop. But for now, the arenas will only be at 50% capacity for fans.

It is my understanding that one player from CZE/SUI has tested positive. That positive test must be confirmed. This match has been postponed as a precaution. The player is isolated. All players are tested every day. Stay tuned, as they say. https://t.co/xabs9SYo7L Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 23, 2021

Even if you don’t go through all the graphs in the article, at the very least take away the fact that the Edmonton Oilers bottom six attackers have been a group of 35% goals in recent years. Downright awful.