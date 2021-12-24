‘I don’t see it when I’m up against Trevor’





No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson doesn’t see the game as him against Lawrence to prove who’s better. “Do I want our team to beat the Jaguars? Yes, I do, and I hope to get there and play well,” said Wilson, through the team’s official website. “But I don’t see it as myself against Trevor or my stats against Trevor’s. That has nothing to do with it. It’s all about winning. How can I get my team in the best position to beat them?” Neither the Jets nor the Jags have won much with their rookie quarterbacks. New York has won three games this season, including two with Wilson as the starter. The Jags have two overall wins with Lawrence at the helm. For Wilson, Sunday isn’t about number 1 versus number 2, but rather the next chance to improve and battle for a win. “Guys get beat up at this time of year, but besides that I’m mentally excited and looking forward to the challenge of playing even at this point in the year,” he said. “I just feel like I need it, feel it will be good for us as a team. I’m really looking forward to going out and working on things I need to get better at and getting as many reps as possible at things like I can.” Sunday’s match-up marks the fourth time since 1950 that QBs who have selected the No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the same draft have met in their rookie season. The #2 pick is 2-1 in the previous three games: Marcus Mariota’s Titans defeated Jameis Winston’s Buccaneers in 2015; Peyton Manning’s Colts defeated Ryan Leaf’s Chargers in 1998; and Rick Mirer’s Seahawks defeated Drew Bledsoe’s Patriots in 1993. Quarterbacks selected as No. 1 overall are 6-3 all-time (not just as rookies) versus QB’s selected No. 2 overall in the same draft. “We both have different situations, different teams,” Wilson said. “One thing I’ve learned from (NFL Scouting) Combine training is that it’s not like I’m against him. We can both be successful.” Their rookie campaigns have not had much success. But since both deal with a rocky environment, the book isn’t written about Lawrence or Wilson after one season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/zach-wilson-trevor-lawrence-jets-vs-jaguars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos