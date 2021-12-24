Kahuku Beats Saint Louis to Capture Open Division State Title

Kahuku dominated Saint Louis 49-14 tonight to break the string of the first four consecutive Open Division Hawaii High School Athletic Association state soccer championships.

A crowd close to the capacity of 3,500 at Skippa Diaz Stadium at Farrington High School saw the Red Raiders win their ninth state championship and their first since 2015 when they defeated the Crusaders 39-14 (when Division I was the highest ranking).

Kana Loa Kaluna led Kahuku’s offense with 138 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns.

The Red Raiders (10-0) jumped to a 28-0 lead with Kana Loa Kaluna scoring on 6 and 4 yards touchdowns, Malosi Lefau intercepted 29 yards back for a touchdown and Liona Lefau caught a 19-yard touchdown pass by Jason Mariteragi.

>> PHOTOS: Kahuku vs. Saint Louis

Three of Kahuku’s touchdowns came after Saint Louis turns. The Red Raiders limited Crusaders star quarterback AJ Bianco to 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards and -4 yards on six carries.

Saint Louis (6-4) came back into the game with a 2-yard touchdown from Boston Opetaia and a 46-yard pass to Trech Kekahuna of Bianco, making it 28-14 at halftime.

Kahuku also started the second half strong, with Mariteragi Kainoa finding Carvalho with 61 and 16 yards touchdown passes. Carvalho caught six passes for 135 yards.

Liona Lefau had an interception with 4:18 to go in the third quarter to stop a drive from Saint Louis.

Kaluna scored again on another 17-yard run through Kaluna with 8:45 left in the game for the final score.

This was the 16th time Kahuku and Saint Louis met in a state football championship or Prep Bowl (the actual state championship game before 1999), with Kahuku winning for the sixth time.