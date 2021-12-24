Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket





Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who became the first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick in a memorable international career, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday and said he is finally communicating what has been on his mind for years. The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career, which began in 1998. “All good things come to an end and today, as I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything in life, I want to thank everyone who made this 23-year journey beautiful and memorable,” he tweeted. “From the narrow streets of Jalandhar to becoming the Turbanator of Team India, it has been a wonderful journey over the past 25 years,” he said. Harbhajan, who made his debut in India in an ODI against New Zealand in Sharjah in 1998, last played for the country in March 2016 in a T20I against the UAE in Dhaka. He said he had hoped to retire in India’s colors but was unable to deliver. “Like all cricketers, I wanted to say goodbye to the Indian jersey, but fate had something else in store for me,” he said in a YouTube video alongside his tweet. “…there comes a time when you have to make tough decisions and move on in life. Mentally I was long retired, but I couldn’t announce it. I haven’t been active in cricket,” he added. Harbhajan was featured in a few matches during the first stage of the last IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders but did not play in the UAE portion of the competition. “I haven’t been playing active cricket for quite some time, but because of my dedication to Kolkata Knight Riders, I wanted to stay with them in the IPL season, but I had made a decision during the season.” “Whatever team I have played for, there has always been a 100 percent commitment from me to ensure my team finishes at the top, be it India, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Surrey or Essex County.” One of the most memorable moments of his international career was when he broke 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March 2001. That historic Test triumph is one of the most iconic moments in Indian history. cricket. . “In my cricketing career, I was happy for the first time when I had a hat-trick in Kolkata and I became the first Indian bowler to make a hat-trick in Test cricket. I had also taken 32 wickets in three matches, which is still a record. “Then the 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories were the most important to me. I cannot forget such memorable moments in my life and I can never explain in words what it meant to me.” Harbhajan thanked his parents, his spiritual guru, his wife and children in the video and said he would now try to make up for the time when he was unable to attend due to his cricketing commitments. “My parents have worked hard to make my dreams come true. If I am born again, I would like to be born again as their son,” he said. “My wife Geeta, your love completes me, you have seen the best and the worst of me. You will not complain that I do not give you more time. (And) I am glad that I will have time for my children and look how they grow up,” he added. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

