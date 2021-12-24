Hockey ranking: Indian men finish in 3rd place in 2021, women drop to ninth





The Olympic bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team will finish the year in third place, the highest ever, according to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) ranking, released Thursday. The Manpreet Singh-led Indian team won bronze at the Tokyo Games earlier this year to end a 41-year medal wait in the country. India, which finished third in the just concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, closed the year with 2296,038 points behind Olympic champions Belgium and top players Australia. Australia has skipped Belgium in the latest chart after the recent draw and defeat of the Red Lions in the FIH Hockey Pro League at the hands of the Netherlands. Australia closed the year with 2642.25 points, just 10 points ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League and Olympic champion Belgium, who has 2632.12 points. The Netherlands (2234.33) and Germany (2038.71) are in fourth and fifth place, respectively. The top ten is completed by England (6th – 1990.62), Argentina (7th – 1826.11), New Zealand (8th – 1598.24), Spain (9th – 1532.33) and Malaysia (10th – 1427, 18). The Asian Champions Trophy saw several exchanges of ranking points between the participating teams, although there was little movement. Champion South Korea remains 16th with number two Japan still in 17th position. In fourth place, Pakistan still finished in 18th place, while Bangladesh in fifth place has dropped two places to 40. India has fallen one step to ninth place among women since the last update. The Indian women’s team, which took a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, closed the year with 1,810.32 points. Dutch women finish the year at the top of the FIH world rankings. The Orange squad closes 2021 with 3015.35 points, more than 600 ranking points ahead of number two England (2375.78). Olympic silver medalists Argentina will start in third place in 2022, just 14 points behind England at 2361.28. Australia (2334.04) will finish the year in fourth place, with Germany (2126.15) and Spain (1959.62) in fifth and sixth place respectively. Belgium (7th place – 1939.88), New Zealand (8th place 1821.11), India (9th place 1810.32) and China (10th place 1677.96) complete the top ten. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

