GSTTA – Gujarat State Table Tennis Association





TTFI National Ranking TT Championships 2021 (South Zone) – Pondicherry (Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai) GANDHIDHAM, December 24: World No. 73 Harmeet Desai gave himself a perfect wedding gift when he defeated fellow countryman Manush Shah to win the men’s title at the 2021 National Ranking TT Championships (South Zone) hosted by Pondicherry Table Tennis Association, under the auspices of Table Tennis Federation of India, at Uppalam, Pondicherry. Harmeet, who played his first tournament after marrying fellow table tennis star Krittwika Sinha Roy on December 11, appeared to be in impressive form despite missing the tournament in Dehradun. It culminated in a victorious 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 13-11, 11-7 victory over its burgeoning young rival and ninth seeded Manush. Congratulations to Harmeet for his achievement. He was in impressive form in the tournament and it showed his class. The fact that there were two Gujarat table tennis players in the final of the tournament speaks volumes about the progress Gujarat players had made, said GSTTA chairman Vipul Mittra, IAS. Manush has made great strides and it’s great to see his hard work paying off. He has been impressive throughout the tournament and his win against Sanil Shetty is a testament to his progress. I am sure that over time he will gain the experience and reach new heights, said GSTTA Chairman Milind Torawane, IAS. Both Harmeet and Manush started their campaign with an opening round bye. Harmeet then defeated UPs Divyansh Srivastava 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 while Manush recorded an 11-7, 11-7, 13-11, 11-3 victory over Soumyadeep Sarkar of Bengal B. In the third round, 28-year-old Harmeet defeated PSPB’s Jubin Kumar 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, while 21-year-old Manush defeated RSPB’s Ravindra Kotiyan 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5. Harmeet then quelled a spirited challenge from ITTF World Youth Championship bronze medalist and under-19 champion Payas Jain of Delhi, who was seeded sixth, for an 11-8, 12-10, 13-15, 11-9, 11-7 victory as Manush scalped his first major with an 11-6, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 victory over eighth seed Fidel Rafeeque Snehit Suravajjula of Telangana in the pre-quarters. Manush’s biggest win came in the quarters where he shocked PSPB’s top seeded Sanil Shetty for a thrilling 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7 win while Harmeet recorded an 11-9, 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 win over AAI’s Jeet Chandra. In the semi-finals, Harmeet made the most of his percentage game beating Delhis Shubh Goel 11-5, 11-6, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7 as Manush continued his rock-solid ways to defeat 13th seeded Anirban Ghosh beat RSPB for an 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 14-12, 11-7 win. Written By: Pranjal Protim Boruah

