Los Angeles knocks RB Cam Akers off list of non-football injuries; team will not rush the return





THOUSANDS OF OAKS, Calif. — Five months after Cam Akers suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the Los Angeles Rams assigned the running back to return from the list of non-football injuries. “He’s done such a great job. What a resilient, tough guy,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Akers’ rehabilitation efforts on Thursday. “I can’t wait to bring him out again. If so, we will continue to work on it.” The Rams (10-4) tie for first place in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) as they prepare for a game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) at US Bank Stadium on Sunday. There are three games left in the regular season and the Rams follow to make a playoff run. 2 Related Clarifying a report from earlier Thursday, McVay said that although Akers has been cleared to return, he has not entered the field to practice. The Rams have 21 days to activate Akers for the roster. McVay said the team will be cautious about bringing him back, but expect Akers to play a part this season. “It’s not something he’ll be ready for this week,” McVay said. “It’s going to be a progressive build.” When Akers returns, he will join a running back group that has recently established themselves behind Sony Michel, who has started the past three games, and Darrell Henderson Jr., who has recently dealt with a quadriceps injury as well as a stint on the reserve / COVID-19 list. “We’re going to have a lot of depth in that position and be able to do some nice things that we can do in the future,” McVay said. Quarterback Matthew Stafford said it will be a “good deal” to add Akers to the team’s running back depth as they head into the trajectory and prepare for a potential playoff run. “It’s such a physical position, at some point someone is probably going to have to deal with something,” Stafford said. “So the more the better.” Akers, a Florida second-round pick, finished his rookie season as the Rams leading rusher with 625 yards, including a 171 rushing yard performance in a Week 14 defeat of the New England Patriots. He also anchored the backfield in the playoffs as he rushed 131 yards and a touchdown in a wildcard win over the Seattle Seahawks, then rushed 90 yards and a touchdown the following week in a divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. . As a sophomore pro, Akers was expected to start with Henderson in a complementary role. However, in the days leading up to training camp, Akers suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during private training. Due to the nature of the injury, Akers was initially thought to miss the entire 2021 season, but McVay said a few months ago that there was a chance he could return. “I’d say we kind of felt like he was really accelerating his rehab and making great progress,” McVay said. “He’s a freak, in a good way.” Henderson leads the Rams with 671 rushing yards and Michel has rushed 597, including 292 in the last three games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32930259/los-angeles-rams-rb-cam-akers-non-football-injury-list-team-rush-return The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos