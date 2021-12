‘Harbhajan Singh takes a walk-over from cricket’, Twitterati responds as veteran spinner announces retirement

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh announced on Friday that he will retire from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for men in blue. He scalped 294 wickets in limited overs cricket. “All good things come to an end and today, as I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything in life, I want to thank everyone who made this 23 year journey beautiful and memorable. My sincere thanks Grateful,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted Friday. He played his last red ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015, while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last match for India was a T20I against the UAE in the 2016 Asian Cup. He has not been chosen for India since then. ‘Bhajji’ is retiring after scalping 417 wickets in 103 tests at an average of 32.46. The winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup is also the first Indian to scalp a hat-trick at Test. In total, the Jalandhar-born cricketer played 367 international matches and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs. Here’s how Twitterati responded to the veteran’s retirement decision: A great career indeed! What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you blossom from a slender, young, talented cricketer to a match winner. Best of luck and satisfaction. You have given your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) Dec 24, 2021 Top cricketer says goodbye to cricket A top cricketer and top man @harbhajan_singh says goodbye to competitive cricket. I wish you all the luck for his future endeavors Bhajju paa#harbhajansingh Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) Dec 24, 2021 Champion player. One of the most beautiful the world has seen. I wish you all the best for the second innings https://t.co/1WrmKuPnoy Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) Dec 24, 2021 Harbhajan Singh takes a walk-over from cricket. Best. https://t.co/0Pqh8iys3v Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) Dec 24, 2021 As Harbhajan Singh says goodbye to all forms of cricket, we wish him all the best. Good luck in the future, @harbhajan_singh! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ynF9Wq1pbK BCCI (@BCCI) Dec 24, 2021 Special wishes! @harbhajan_singh You will be one of the best played cricket ever not only for India but also in the world of cricket…it is a huge honor to know you and have played with you b bhajjipa. will always cherish the beautiful hugs (lucky for me) rather my spells) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) Dec 24, 2021 Harbhajan Singh has announced that he will stop all forms of gaming. Thank you for so many memorable moments @harbhajan_singh Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) Dec 24, 2021 More than a really great player, Bhajju Pa has always been a big brother to all juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room feel like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW parthiv patel (@parthiv9) Dec 24, 2021 With input from ANI

