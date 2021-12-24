Thursday Night Football: ‘We’re not dead yet’ — late field goal delivers AJ Brown-inspired Titans crucial win over 49ers





The wide receiver exploded back from injury in his first game, helping the AFC South leaders to a crucial 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

With one win in four and missing many players through injury, the Titans ran out of Nashville, already flirting with a dramatic collapse at the end of the season.

By halftime, they seemed ready to make a proposition — attacking just 55 yards and trailing 10-0 in a fourth goalless quarter in a row, thanks to 49ers taking the touchdown from Jeff Wilson Jr. back and a Robbie Gould field goal.

Randy Bullock’s field goal kept the Titans from going five quarters without a point, before Amani Hooker grabbed 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s wayward pass to catalyze a second half comeback.

Garoppolo went 26-for-35 for 322 yards and a touchdown pass — overshadowing opponent Ryan Tannehill’s 209 passes — but was picked and fired twice apiece, his second interception by Hooker culminating in a D’Onta Foreman touchdown that propelled the scores into the fourth quarter. READ: Former NFL player died of ‘chronic alcohol use’, autopsy reveals ‘Keep carrying us’ Enter Brown — the wide receiver, back from injury after three games out, caught Tannehill’s first touchdown pass since Week 12 in the end zone to give the Titans the lead for the first time in the game. The 24-year-old finished the game after receiving 145 yards from a career-high 11 receptions, eight of them on third downs — the most by a player in the past 30 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Information research. “I’m very grateful to be able to play football again,” Brown told reporters after the game. “It was hard for me to look at them – I really feel like this is my purpose in life. “[My teammates] kept saying welcome mid-game. Go on, go on. Keep carrying us, keep carrying us.” Brown’s stellar performance was mimicked by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel — who stunned with nine receptions for 159 yards. Samuel’s 56-yard run propelled the 49ers into sight of the end zone late in the fourth, Brandon Aiyuk caught Garoppolo’s short pass to tie the scores and end up in the stands. With just over a minute to go, Tannehill clambered through the middle with a 23m run to propel his team towards field goal – Bullock made no mistake with his 44m kick to take the win with seconds left despite an admirable last game sideways attempt from the 49ers. Back from the dead The win lifts the Titans to 10-5 with only the Miami Dolphins (7-7) and Houston Texans (3-11) to go, and will take their second straight AFC South win if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. After all the crisis talk of the week, life suddenly looks rosy again for coach Mike Vrabel. “The Titans’ funeral was supposed to be yesterday or today, but we’re not dead yet,” Vrabel told reporters after the game. “You have to be willing to take some shots and be willing to bleed and be able to taste it and come back swinging.” A defeat is a blow to the 49ers’ playoff ambitions, but they will have a chance to correct their course against the struggling Texans on Jan. 2 for a final game with the Los Angeles Rams (10-4). Their pain was the win for the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) – who secured their first playoff spot in three years thanks to the 49ers defeat. The Cowboys are currently the runner-up in the NFL behind the Green Bay Packers (11-3) and could take the NFC East title by beating the Washington Football Team on December 27.

