Western Michigan Hockey Successfully Shocks Many in 2021-22





As the season got closer, it looked like Western Michigan’s hockey program was heading into a rebuilding year. After former head coach Andy Murray moved on and Pat Ferschweiler was hired as the new head coach, the team had some work ahead of them. With the calendar moving into 2022, Western Michigan Hockey ranks as the fourth best team in the country behind the Michigan Wolverines. The Broncos program is certainly attracting some attention. Last year was not the season they had hoped for after losing netminder Brandon Bussi to an injury that proved detrimental to their entire 2020-21 season. But Bussi has since recovered and was great for them again in 2021-22. They have a new bank boss, a healthy goalkeeper and find ways to win matches, even in (disputable) the toughest college hockey conference. The Broncos are 13-5 overall on the season with a 6-4 record in conference games and looking to finish the year strong and compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). Western Michigan Hockey is shooting for the stars in 2022. In the article linked above about hiring Ferschweiler, I talked about the possibility of this being an easier transition given Western Michigan Hockey’s longstanding reputation for being strong. But it also indicated that they were coming out of a difficult season. Graduation student Ethen Frank has had a decent season so far. He has 17 goals and seven assists for a total of 24 points in the season, making him second best on the Broncos roster. But in addition to Frank’s heavy dose of scoring, they have been able to score goals from many others, spreading the wealth. They have six players who have five or more goals and two more players who have four. It’s consistent names like Ronnie Attard, Cole Gallant and Jason Polin that are to score. It’s been an exceptional breakthrough season for the Broncos, who are under new leadership and look like they’re on the prowl. With the student-athletes on hiatus for the finals and the holidays, the Broncos have not played a game since a home series split with Omaha as number 14 (according to the USCHO ranking). They won’t fit again until just before the New Year when they participate in the Great Lakes Invitational. The Broncos are planned to defeat the Michigan State Spartans on December 29 and then the #3 Michigan Wolverines on December 30. It will be a huge win for them if they can get away with a win against Michigan’s powerhouse program. Considering that the Broncos had a new coach this year, they are doing quite well and proving that they are a strong contender again, year after year.

