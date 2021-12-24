Twitter reacts as Harbhajan Singh decides to stop all forms of cricket

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced on Friday that he will retire from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old last played for the Men in Blue in a T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 4, 2016.

Although he continued to play franchise cricket, he was unable to find a place in the Indian national team. Nevertheless, the agency’s records in ODIs and Tests are something to be proud of.

After playing 103 Tests, Harbhajan took a total of 417 wickets at an average of 32.46, including a career best of 8/84 in an innings and 15/217 in a game. In 236 ODIs, he took 269 wickets with a best of 5/31. His total of 707 wickets is the second highest for India behind Anil Kumble‘s 953 scalping.

“There comes a time in your life when you have to make some tough decisions and move on. I’ve been meaning to make this announcement for the past few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: Today I say goodbye to all forms of cricket. In many ways I had already retired from cricket, but could not have made a formal announcement,Harbhajan said.

With that, the curtains fell on a 23-year career filled with joy and sorrow for the champion bowler. Even with the bat, Harbhajan has made great contributions, including two centuries – both against New Zealand in home games.

“It has been a wonderful journey of more than 25 years, from the gullies of Jalandhar to the turban of India. Nothing was more motivating to me than getting out on the field wearing the India jersey.“

“like any [Indian] cricketer even I wanted to say goodbye in an India shirt but fate had something else in store for me. Regardless of the side I represented I always gave my 100% to ensure my team finishes on top – be it India, Punjab, Mumbai Indians, CSK [Chennai Super Kings], KKR, or the Surrey and Essex district teams,Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan made it clear that he intends to play a part in the Indian cricket scene if offered. However, nothing is written in stone about his future plans.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Harbhajan Singh’s retirement:

One of the best to represent who has won so many matches for the nation. Best wishes to Bhajju Paa on your retirement. @harbhajan_singh – Umesh Yaadav (y_umesh) Dec 24, 2021

Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets was a legend, but he was always a very humble teammate and inspiration to all the boys who came from the small towns. I’m sure your new innings will be like… [email protected]_singh #harbhajansingh #Bhajj pic.twitter.com/SOlRrrRvXM — RP Singh (@rpsingh) Dec 24, 2021

More than a really great player, Bhajju Pa has always been a big brother to all juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room feel like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) Dec 24, 2021

Congratulations to my big buddy @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A great exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who has taken many a beautiful Indian win. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, be well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) Dec 24, 2021

Congratulations bhajju pa on a brilliant career, something the whole country is proud of. I wish you the best for future endeavors. Also, thank you so much for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) Dec 24, 2021

A player who gave everything and never shied away from a challenge. Congratulations on a wonderful career @harbhajan_singh paaji. You will be missed. I wish you the very best in your future endeavors. — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) Dec 24, 2021

Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi Your contribution to cricket has been tremendous and it was a pleasure to play with you. Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. I wish you the best of luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/CRtxghzYLv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) Dec 24, 2021

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you blossom from a slender, young, talented cricketer to a match winner. Best of luck and satisfaction. You have given your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD – Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) Dec 24, 2021

Congratulations bajju pa @harbhajan_singh on a fantastic career. Your contribution to cricket has been tremendous and it has been so much fun playing with you. I wish you all the best for all your future endeavors. God bless. pic.twitter.com/tHWxUFIUzu — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) Dec 24, 2021

Happy retirement brother @harbhajan_singh You have been an absolute legend. Always enjoyed your aggression on the field. It was a pleasure to play for India with you. My favorite memory of us is winning the world t20 and VB series for India! pic.twitter.com/yZ0pE3WEeL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) Dec 24, 2021

Those who say that cricket is going to be a batsmans game should look at your career. You are a real superstar @harbhajan_singh! pic.twitter.com/LkLywlFGkO — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) Dec 24, 2021

Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished, @harbhajan_singh paaji wishes you all the best for your future https://t.co/QryqQd3557 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) Dec 24, 2021

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you blossom from a slender, young, talented cricketer to a match winner. Best of luck and satisfaction. You have given your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD – Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) Dec 24, 2021

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for a wonderful career. I remember watching you do that hat trick against Australia in 2001 as a kid. Thanks for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you the best for the upcoming trip. — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) Dec 24, 2021

One of the best cricket in the world!! You have been a phenomenal achiever for Indian cricket, and I wish you all the best for the future @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/OG3Kmi8KBA – Mithun Manhas!! (Mithun Manhas) Dec 24, 2021

Congratulations Bhajji paa on a great career. Thank you for always supporting me like a big brother. Best wishes for the future @harbhajan_singh paajic pic.twitter.com/Luh2b6Okva — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) Dec 24, 2021

Also Read – IND vs SA: Not easy for Ajinkya Rahane to find a seat Ashish Nehra ahead of Boxing Day test