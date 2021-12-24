Connect with us

Twitter reacts as Harbhajan Singh decides to stop all forms of cricket

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced on Friday that he will retire from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old last played for the Men in Blue in a T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 4, 2016.

Although he continued to play franchise cricket, he was unable to find a place in the Indian national team. Nevertheless, the agency’s records in ODIs and Tests are something to be proud of.

After playing 103 Tests, Harbhajan took a total of 417 wickets at an average of 32.46, including a career best of 8/84 in an innings and 15/217 in a game. In 236 ODIs, he took 269 wickets with a best of 5/31. His total of 707 wickets is the second highest for India behind Anil Kumble‘s 953 scalping.

Harbhajan Singh (Image-Twitter)

There comes a time in your life when you have to make some tough decisions and move on. I’ve been meaning to make this announcement for the past few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you: Today I say goodbye to all forms of cricket. In many ways I had already retired from cricket, but could not have made a formal announcement,Harbhajan said.

With that, the curtains fell on a 23-year career filled with joy and sorrow for the champion bowler. Even with the bat, Harbhajan has made great contributions, including two centuries – both against New Zealand in home games.

It has been a wonderful journey of more than 25 years, from the gullies of Jalandhar to the turban of India. Nothing was more motivating to me than getting out on the field wearing the India jersey.

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh
Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh (Image Credit: Twitter)

like any [Indian] cricketer even I wanted to say goodbye in an India shirt but fate had something else in store for me. Regardless of the side I represented I always gave my 100% to ensure my team finishes on top – be it India, Punjab, Mumbai Indians, CSK [Chennai Super Kings], KKR, or the Surrey and Essex district teams,Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan made it clear that he intends to play a part in the Indian cricket scene if offered. However, nothing is written in stone about his future plans.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Harbhajan Singh’s retirement:

