Alabama Football Quest for New Wide Receiver Takes a Turn





A week ago the Alabama football “Twitter-sphere” and every Crimson Tide bulletin board buzzed with a potential transfer. Former 5-star recruit and LSU wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte gave indications that he wanted out of LSU and was deeply interested in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since then, Boutte has not entered the Transfer Portal again. There are rumors that Boutte has changed his mind about leaving Baton Rouge. One reason may be that Boutte is from New Iberia, LA, less than 70 miles from Baton Rouge. Instead of going by car, take an airboat over the Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge and the distance is much shorter. It’s a hard-core LSU country. At the heart of the latest rumors is that Boutte can wait until after spring training before deciding whether to switch. Brian Kelly might even learn to speak Cajun by then. What Kelly will certainly be able to do is put together a bulky NIL package to offer the prized recipient. Without more information than the words above – one prediction is that Kayshon Boutte will play for LSU next fall. Kelly can’t afford to lose him. Alabama football fans shouldn’t be too disappointed. There is already a very good receiver in the Transfer Portal. He is Jacob Cowing, formerly a UTEP speedster. Cowing has been a miner for three seasons. Are 2021 stats are 69 receptions for 1,353 yards and seven touchdowns. Many teams may be in the lead in Cowing’s pursuit with Oregon. So far, it has not been reported that Nick has offered Saban Cowing. The tiny receiver is explosive and elusive, but would he be better than the Tide’s returning receivers when playing against the SEC’s defensive backs? Holman Wiggins, Bill O’Brien and Nick Saban know that answer. One receiver that would outperform some or even most of the Tide’s returning receivers is North Carolina wideout, Josh Downs. It doesn’t take a football expert to predict that Downs would make excellent passing by Bryce Young. He is rumored to be considering a transfer but so far he has not taken a formal step to leave Chapel Hill. Nick Saban may be waiting with Cowing to find out what decision Downs will make about the transfer. That’s just a guess. What’s no gamble is that Saban uses transfers to add impact players, rather than just bring in another talented player. Alabama Football already has an abundant number of talented players. The Tide staff can certainly multitask, but winning another National Championship takes precedence over recruitment at this point.

