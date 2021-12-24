The best thing about any Edmonton Oilers hockey player in 2021-22 is…

Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Article content The best thing about every Edmonton Oilers hockey player in 2021-22 is:

Article content Connor Mc David. Will bring a Stanley Cup to Edmonton in the next few years, maybe this year. Leon Draisitl. As great as he is in the regular season, we all know that the beast in Draisaitl will make it into the playoffs. Ryan McLeod. Size, speed, youth, some skill and dedication. What’s not to like about a potential player? Dirk Ryan. Reads the game at the highest level, rarely out of position where it counts, in defense. Devin Shore. He has size, speed, some skill and has shown in a few playoff games that he can be part of the tough gang that gets going. Jesse Puljujarvi. He consistently plays strong two-way hockey at the front-line level. Zach Hyman. Few in the game protect the puck with Hyman’s skill and ferocity, he from the incredible pace of work and solid amount of finesse.

Article content Colton Sceviour. The new version of Matt Hendricks, a handy veteran utility player who can hold his own on a control line. Ryan Nugent Hopkins. On the power play he regularly spins copper to gold. Kailer Yamamoto. He has skill with the puck, but just as much skill in reading the game in defense and finding the right place and time to thwart an opponent’s attack. Tyler Benson . He transforms his game into an NHL game, an increasingly productive, grinding style of play. Warren Foegele. Has the size, skill, combat and style to be on par with McDavid, which is saying something. Brendan Perlini. Starting to hit more and he always had that great shot. Zak Cassian. On his best nights, he can still bring out the game of a powerful NHL force.

Article content Kyle Turris. There’s no one Id rather see on the center ice at a shoot-out than Turris. Darnell nurse. A tower of power as d-man with top pairs, who is now playing his best hockey in the NHL. Cody Ceci. Delivering solid, effective and smart games night after night in a Top 4 role. How so! Tyson Barry. Just had his best month as Edmonton Oiler, an exceptional puck mover who adds value when he sticks to the basics in defense. Evan Bouchard. Slowly, surely, he’s bringing out the top pairing skill in his game, as well as figuring things out in the defensive section. Chris Russell. On his best nights, he’s still a locked-down monster in the defensive slot. Philip Broberg. In his NHL debut, he radiated the skating, puck-carrying and size that should make him a strong Top 4 d-man in the NHL for years to come.

Article content Duncan Keith. With the puck on his stick, he is cunning and effective, a huge asset to the Oilers. Slater Cookie. Fill in where and when asked and the bet is never missing. Markus Niemelainen. Huge d-man brings a nasty and physical element for this team to use. William Lagesson. Didn’t play much but played his best NHL hockey in those moments and claimed a job in hockey’s top division. Mikko Koskinen. His strong play in the first month of the season was instrumental in propelling Edmonton to the top of the NHL. Stuart Skinner. All the elements seem to be there from a future No. 1 NHL goalkeeper. Mike Smith. The most charismatic Oiler, everyone on the team seems to grow two inches and gain 20 pounds of muscle when in the net. PS Merry Christmas to all of you, to the Oilers Faithful. Our time is coming. We’ve been through some tough years as fans, but our time is coming. It is our pleasure to continue to record all things Oilers here at the Cult of Hockey, by the believers and for the believers.

