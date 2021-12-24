Statistical Highlights of Turbanator’s Cricket Career

A look at Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s significant milestones and achievements in his 23-year illustrious cricket career, which he ended on Friday.
Profile of Harbhajan Singh | Cricket News
With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan ranks 14th in the list of the highest wicket takers of all time and fourth best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427).
Testing cricket
Debut: vs Australia in Bengaluru – March 1998
Most Test Wickets against Nations
95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches;
60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches;
56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches;
53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches;
45 wickets vs England in 14 matches.
Most successful test seasons
Year-2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (five 5-wicket hauls);
Year 2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (six 5-wicket draws, two 10-wicket draws).
Best Bowling Grades in a Testinnings
8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai
ODI Cricket
Debut: vs New Zealand in Sharjah – April 17, 1998
Most ODI Wickets against Nations
61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches;
36 wickets vs England in 23 matches;
33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches;
32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches;
31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches
Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20I matches.
With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan ranks 14th in the list of the highest wicket takers of all time and fourth best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427).
Test Debut: vs Australia in Bengaluru – March 1998
Most Test Wickets against Nations
*************************
95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches
60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches
56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches
53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches
45 wickets vs England in 14 matches
Most successful test seasons
*********************
Year 2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (five 5-wicket take
Year 2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (six 5-wicket draws, two 10-wicket draws)
Best Bowling Grades in a Testinnings
********************************
8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai
ODI Debut: vs New Zealand in Sharjah – April 17, 1998
Most ODI Wickets against Nations
*************************
61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches
36 wickets vs England in 23 matches
33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches
32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches
31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches
Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20 matches. PTI AT PMPM