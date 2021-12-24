Statistical Highlights of Turbanator’s Cricket Career





A look at Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s significant milestones and achievements in his 23-year illustrious cricket career, which he ended on Friday. Profile of Harbhajan Singh | Cricket News With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan ranks 14th in the list of the highest wicket takers of all time and fourth best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427). Testing cricket Debut: vs Australia in Bengaluru – March 1998 Most Test Wickets against Nations 95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches;

60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches;

56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches;

53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches;

45 wickets vs England in 14 matches. Most successful test seasons Year-2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (five 5-wicket hauls);

Year 2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (six 5-wicket draws, two 10-wicket draws). Best Bowling Grades in a Testinnings 8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai ODI Cricket Debut: vs New Zealand in Sharjah – April 17, 1998 Most ODI Wickets against Nations 61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches;

36 wickets vs England in 23 matches;

33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches;

32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches;

