Sports
College football fans react to UCF’s upset Florida win
A historically bad year for the Sunshine State’s Big 3 had a fitting end with UCF claiming a state championship after a 29-17 victory over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Gus Malzahn’s squad defeated a UF team that defeated the state of Florida to end the 2021 regular season. FSU, which missed a bowling game, defeated Miami in its regular-season rivalry clash. So not many people will argue with the claim of state champions in Central Florida.
The social media reactions focused on the big win for UCF in Year 1 under Malzahn. It’s also clear that Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do in Gainesville.
Here’s an example of what was said on Twitter:
UCF has now defeated Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida the last time they played.
— Go Knights (@UCF_DEFENDER) Dec 24, 2021
UCF upsets Florida, 29-17!
Florida deserves the rare accolade of losing both 2017 national champions in the same season. pic.twitter.com/Tsoadzium1
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) Dec 24, 2021
UCF is the best team in Florida and it’s not close, that’s wild.
— FOX (@ GeorgeFoster72) Dec 24, 2021
UCF is the best soccer team in Florida.
That’s it, that’s the tweet.
— Mike Honcho (@SplendiferousF3) Dec 24, 2021
9-4, a bowl win and the first-ever win over Florida in program history.
Remember how we felt after the game in Louisville?
What a coaching job by @CoachGusMalzahn. #UCF
— Jeff Sharon (@Jeff_Sharon) Dec 24, 2021
UCF fans will NEVER EVER EVER EVER let these fans forget. As ever.
— Andrea Adelson (@adelsonESPN) Dec 24, 2021
Congratulations to UCF for beating Florida for the first time ever
You were the better team tonight
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) Dec 24, 2021
UCF is about to claim the 2021 national champions because Florida Bama played closer, so it means UCF is better
— Austin (@Austin_UF) Dec 24, 2021
UCF just beat the Florida Gators. I don’t think many outside of Florida understand how important that is.
— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) Dec 24, 2021
On the other hand, I think the world of? @coach_bnapier but man, he did his job for him. @GatorsFB is full of entitled, undisciplined underproducing players! Will be fascinating to see how he tries to bring the alligators back to the glory…
— shaun king (@realshaunking) Dec 24, 2021
Every Gator game this year was the same outside of Bama. Deja vu lol. Even the victories
– Gingerbread man. (@JBreezyII) Dec 24, 2021
The coaching work I’ve done with this 2021 Florida team is the worst I can remember. 17 had the credit card scandal, 13 decimated by injuries. This 21 team should by no means be so bad.. evidenced by the fact that this same team almost beat ALABAMA.
— Director of the North (@157Gale) Dec 24, 2021
Terrible terrible terrible game on so many levels. Cleaned up Mullen era and all its coaching staff.
— IAKOW Recruiting (@IAKOWRrecruiting) Dec 24, 2021
So a few things
-Good for UCF, it is consumed a good night with cold
-Florida might be worse off than when Dan took over
-2021 was malpractice in football coaching
-Napier cleaning house was step 1 of solving the mess
-I had UCF money line because I have a brain
Bye
— Ben Murphy WTSP (@BenMurphyTV) Dec 24, 2021
