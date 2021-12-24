6 things to look out for in Bills at Patriots





1. AFC East is up for grabs The Week 16 rematch between the Bills and Patriots puts the AFC East title on the line for the second time in three weeks. New England’s win over Buffalo on December 6 put them in the driver’s seat for the division title. But after the Patriots’ loss to Indianapolis, there’s an opportunity for the Bills to seize control of the division. Buffalo’s players are understandably motivated for the rematch. “Extremely excited,” said Jordan Poyer. “What an opportunity to play the game we love in a meaningful game in December. You grew up watching these games, I grew up watching football where you sit on the couch with your friends and the family. You looked at the games in December, and these are the games that you grew up on: ‘I want to play in that kind of game over there.’ So we’re excited about this opportunity and we can’t wait. It’s a great match-up.” A Buffalo win at Foxborough on Sunday could tie the Bills, who would have been 9-6 with a win, with the Patriots, who would drop to 9-6 with the loss. More importantly, it would temporarily give Buffalo the tiebreaker advantage over New England for first place in the division. Two teams tied in a division first use a direct tie-break, which in this scenario would be tied if each team had one win in the two encounters. The next tiebreaker would be a division record, and this is where a win by the Bills Sunday would give them the edge. A win for Buffalo at Foxborough would lift them to a 4-1 division record. New England with a loss on Sunday would have a 3-2 division record, which would place them second in the East. Both teams have one more division game to go in Week 18. Buffalo hosts the Jets and the Patriots travel to Miami to play against the Dolphins. As long as the Bills win their last two games, including the game against Jets, they would win the East thanks to a superior 5-1 division record, provided they win on Sunday. If New England won on Sunday, they would rule out any chance for Buffalo to win the division this season thanks to a head-to-head win should they tie the overall record at the end of the season. A New England Sunday win could potentially clinch the AFC East title for them if accompanied by Miami’s loss to the Saints in New Orleans. The Patriots can also secure a playoff spot with a win over the Bills and a pair of combinations of two or three other AFC clubs losing in Week 16 (LV + LAC Loss; IND + CIN Loss; IND + BAL + PIT loss; IND + LAC loss; BAL + CLE + PIT loss).

