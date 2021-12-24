Advice for NFL Week 16 sleepers

Happy second round of the playoffs, Fam! There are only 2 weeks left (under reformulation, assuming you make the playoffs) of genius tinkering. Of course, the most dedicated and passionate managers find zeal in exploring the concepts and events that occur under the radar. While your roster allows for napping on sleepers in some weeks, it’s always helpful to keep an eye out for emerging trends and players. This weekly column is for those who understand how satisfying it is to dig deep.

All listed players are featured in less than 60 percent of Yahoo competitions (at time of writing) and/or are of great value in our day-to-day play. They’re not the obvious choices, and they’re not without risks, but that’s what makes them so intriguing.

COVID drove week 15 crazy, but for the most part my choices came true. While Donovan Peoples-Jones and Allen Lazard disappointed, Justin Fields (QB10), Donta Foreman (RB9) and James O’Shaughnessy (TE14) all hit.

On to week 16!

There are conflicting reports about the severity of Lamar Jacksons ankle injury, be it a bone bruise or a sprain. Regardless, the issue kept Jackson out of practice and off the field last week. He stays from day to day with the disease at the time of this writing. If he missed the Sunday league game with Cincy, Tyler Huntley would make his third start of the season.

The sophomore flashed in Jackson’s place, passing over 200 yards and rushing for at least 40 in each of this year’s three appearances. He unleashed some of his own invisible juice against the Packers last Sunday, running for 73 yards and two scores on 13 carries and finishing week 15 as fantasy No. 1 QB.

Hell be a top-14 play against the Bengals. Cincinnati has the number 11 defense, per Football Outsiders Total DVOA. However, Who Dey recently handed out QB1 fantasy numbers to Justin Herbert in Week 13 (QB4) and Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 14 (QB12).

NOTE: Of Jared Goff on the COVID list and Cam Newton possible split snaps with Sam Darnold, Justin Fields (26% on the list, $23) is a solid linchpin in case Jackson plays.

Austin Ekeler Covid has. Speaking about it on this week’s episode of Ekelers Edge, he admitted he was unlikely to be good enough to play in Houston on Sunday. When I asked him who would support him, he said: Justin Jackson, without hesitation.

Justin Jackson will carry the burden in week 16 if Austin Ekeler has to run out of time. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jackson is a special player (96th percentile agility) if he’s healthy, which he often isn’t. At the moment, however, the Northwestern product is 100 percent. After 10 days of rest and after a 99 yards (6.6 YPC) effort against Kansas City, Jackson should win over a Texan squad that allowed the most hasty yards (2030) in 2021. Even with Joshua Kelley Jackson is a solid bet to whack off some long runs and take on top-20 FF numbers against Houstons No. 27 ranked run defense (TWO).

Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions (10% on list, $16)

Amon-Ra St. Brown received the most buzz in Motor City, but sleep no more Josh Reynolds. reunited with Jared Goff week 11, the former Aggie has pulled at least five goals in his last four games. Reynolds has also demonstrated his jumping skills like a lion, with a disputed catch of nearly 67 percent (WR5) while scoring twice since Week 12.

His work as a target of the red zone should be further emphasized, not only with TJ Hockenson out for the rest of the year, as well as in a plus matchup in Atlanta. The Falcons allowed the second most receiving TDs (27) on the season. Assuming AJ Terrell spending much of his energy covering the aforementioned St. Brown, Reynolds should be lining up for a third trip to the end zone. FF: 5-70-1

Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1% rostered, $14)

understandable, Ronald Jones ($18) has been Bucs’ backup of the day while Antonio Browns return continues to spark a conversation. Tyler Johnsonhowever, its potential has been lost in all the chatter.

Johnson is a physical player who excelled in the red area of ​​the field while in Minnesota, achieving 13 scores over 13 games in 2019. the saints. Johnson also tracked a season-high seven looks Chris Godwin and Mike Evans left last Sunday’s game early.

AB who managed a 21.8% slot snap share from week 1 through 6 figures to take on the role of Godwin in the attack, while Johnson gets the chance to work outside instead of Evans. Leaning into the Angry Tom Brady narrative and noting the matchup (Carolina allowed 15 TDs to opposing WRs, including three to the Bills last week), there are plenty of scoring opportunities.

You’re definitely chasing TDs with Johnson, but I think it’s likely he’ll chop you one.

Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans (1% rostered, $10)

This is not Brevin Jordans first appearance in this section. The rookie’s tight end started to kick in in the final third of the season after a jump Jordan Akins and Anthony Auclair on the team depth chart. His passerby role grew steadily from Weeks 11 through 14 as the rookie averaged 4.25 goals and 15.5 routes, while also hitting the end zone twice during that period.

Assuming he’s back from the hand injury that limited him in Week 15, Jordan could be some fanciful fun against the Chargers this Sunday. Los Angeles has given up the second most fantasy points and 11 scores for the tight finishing position. Plus, with Brandin Cooks on the COVID list, Jordans are aiming for volume numbers to see a boost. He is a top-20 dart throw in the second round of the playoffs.

TE Bonus: Evan Engram, New York Giants (31% on list, $15)

I know Chris Myarick stable Evan Engrams TD against Philly three weeks ago, but that just means EE has to come! The player is definitely hard to trust, so given the talent in the middle, but between COVID and injuries the position is even more chaotic than usual. The Eagles are the best match-up for opposing TEs and Engram is in the top 10 in routes run, while averaging more than five goals per game.

I’m getting Christmas Miracle vibes.

