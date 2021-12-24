High School Hockey Has One Passionate Option in Wichita





WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hockey isn’t high on the list when it comes to high school sports in Kansas. It’s not second or third either, but a traveling team in Wichita continues to prove other teams wrong, expanding their schedule and winning in the process. More than 10 different high schools in the Wichita area make up the junior varsity and varsity rosters for the Junior Thunder, a traveling team for high school students in Wichita. “It’s interesting, you know you get people asking if you’re getting into fights, is it cold?” said Griffin Barker, a Northwest High School senior who is one of the team captains for the Thunder. The Thunder is the only high school hockey team in Wichita and one of the few teams in Kansas. They play in the Central America High School Hockey League, with teams from surrounding states. “Here we are, and maybe there’s a couple in Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas,” said Jeff Cline. The head coach of the Thunder. “I think they have a total of five or six teams there, and that’s where we play the core of our games.” Competitive drive: Sterling College women’s basketball thrives on homegrown talent

The Thunder are a traveling team, and they do just that with games in nearby states and tournaments across the country. “We travel everywhere. We have been to Dallas, Colorado and St. Louis. We’ve been everywhere,” said Carson Dutcher, a Derby High School team captain. Being from Kansas, the Thunder don’t always get the respect on the ice of their opponents in the northern states, where hockey is more popular. However, they proved some of those teams wrong. “A lot of teams think these guys are from Kansas, so they won’t be as good, but last year we went to Indianapolis, and we played against the northern teams there, and we won the whole thing,” said Easton Norris, a junior team captain of Trinity Academy in Wichita. The Thunder probably won’t be playing to a sold out crowd or a large student section, but they play the game because they love it, and that’s good enough. Competitive Drive: Buhlers Sam Elliott Chasing School Records Late in the Postseason

“Many of the people involved have a real passion for hockey. We have a very good hockey community here. They are small pieces. It’s passionate,” Cline says. For more information about the Junior Thunder, click on here.

