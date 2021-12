Traore included in provisional selection Burkina Faso for 2021 AFCON

Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traor has been included in Burkina Faso’s provisional 29-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The 26-year-old is one of 10 attackers who made the preliminary roster, which also includes Standard Liège striker Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba. The stallions are led by coach Kamou Malo for the continental tournament, his first major competition since he was appointed in July 2019. Burkina Faso missed the last AFCON edition hosted by Egypt after failing to qualify. The West Africans finished second at the 2017 FCON tournament in Gabon after losing to Egypt in the semifinals. Burkina Faso’s best performance at AFCON came in 2013 when they finished second in the tournament hosted by South Africa. The Stallions lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the final. Here’s a look at the Burkinabe preliminary squad in battle for the 2021 AFCON; Preliminary Squad TIPPERS: Herv Kouakou KOFFI (Sporting de Charleroi, Belgium), Farid Sofiane OUDRAOGO (Majestic SC, Burkina Faso), Kilian NIKIEMA (ADO The Hague, The Netherlands), Aboubacar Babayour SAWADOGO (RC Kadiogo, Burkina Faso) DEFENDERS: Edmond TAPSOBA (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Issoufou DAYO (RS Berkane, Morocco), Yacouba Nasser DJIGA (FC Basel, Switzerland), Soumala OUATTARA (FUS de Rabat, Morocco), Steeve YAGO (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Issa KABORE ( Troyes, France), Patrick MALO (Hassania Agadir, Morocco), Oula Abass TRAOR (Horoya AC, Guinea), Hermann NIKIEMA (SALITAS FC, Burkina Faso) MIDFIELDERS: Gustavo Fabrice SANGAR (Quevilly-Rouen, France), Dramane NIKIEMA (Horoya AC, Guinea), Adama GUIRA (Racing Rioja CF, Spain), Blati TOUR (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Ismahila OUEDRAOGO (PAOK Thessaloniki, Greece), Sadou SIMPOR (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt) FORWARD: Bertrand TRAOR (Aston Villa, England), Zakaria SANOGO (Ararat-Armenia, Armenia), Cyrille BAYALA (AC Ajaccio, France), ric TRAORE (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Mohamed KONATE (Akhmat Grozny, Russia), Dango Aboubacar Faissal OUATTARA (FC Lorient, France), Boureima Hassane BAND (NK Istra, Croatia), Abdoul Fessal TAPSOBA (Standard de Lige, Belgium), Jean Botu Fiacre KOUAM (AC Ajaccio, France), Cheick Djibril OUATTARA (Olympique de Safi, Morocco)

