49ers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Starts ‘Em Sit ‘Em For Week 16 ‘Thursday Night Football’

“Thursday Night Football” is back to kick off another football week that you must win. Week 16 brings an intriguing matchup between the 49ers (8-6) and Titans (9-5) in Nashville (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network). As always, you want to make the right fantasy starts and sit-em decisions — especially during the second round of the fantasy football playoffs — by either putting in players who can give you a nice head start over the weekend or players to avoid who are sure to go bankrupt in prime time.

The 49ers attack is rolling and everyone is healthy except for the rookie Elijah Mitchell (knee) walking back. The running game has worked with Deebo Samuel transitioning from wide receiver or Jeff Wilson Jr handling the most carries. Tight ending George Kittle has dominated along with Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk has found more relevance by knocking out both in the passing game.

The Titans’ best fantasy signing of late is D’Onta Foreman, their best all-around replacement for Derrick Henry (foot). Their passing game will likely begin with hobbled wide receiver Julio Jones, who re-injured his hamstring in Week 15 vs. the Steelers. Wide receiver AJ Brown (chest) is very iffy about being activated, leaving Ryan Tannehill in a tough spot.

Here’s the full start ’em sit ’em image for TNF, including a few DFS setup suggestions for FanDuel and DraftKings:

49ers: who should start or sit in fantasy football on Thursday night

Start: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo hasn’t really put in big numbers in the past three weeks, but he’s still poised as a borderline QB1 in 12-team competitions. Overall he is QB18 for the season with a slow start. But it’s here to stream, as the Titans tend to slow down the flight and struggle at the back if they don’t get to the QB. San Francisco offers solid pass protection and Jimmy G quickly gets the ball to his playmakers.

Sitting: RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson has gotten some volume as their only healthy early back, but it took until the Falcons game last week to add up to real production with 21 carries, 110 yards and a TD. However, the Titans allow the fewest fantasy points to run backs. Jonathan Taylor and James Robinson have played their biggest games against them, and that was in the first half of the season. The 49ers will likely just turn away from forcing Wilson between tackles and leaning on Samuel and the passing game.

Start: WR Deebo Samuel

Yes please. Deebo steps into the second-best wide receiver matchup for fantasy football after ripping the Vikings and Falcons in similar spots. On Tyshun! On Raequan! He is such a triple threat as a fantasy player, we deserve to know all three of his names.

Start: WR Brandon Aiyuk

Since week 11, Aiyuk has been up and down with his production. He was good most of the time but had the clunkers against the Jaguars and Falcons because he wasn’t needed much in those games. He’ll get major targets here to exploit a cornerback group that can’t cover him either

Start: TE George Kittle

The Titans are one of the stingiest teams against tight ends led by Kevin Byard and others, but we don’t care about that one lick. Kittle isn’t your typical tight end – he’s more of an outright beast. Kittle will also play extra jacked in the city where he makes his home, Nashville.

Start: 49ersD/ST

Nick Bosa and the boys need to have fun. The 49ers have some concerns about linebacker and secondary injuries, but they should play enough on the road against Ryan Tannehill.

Start: K Robbie Gould

Gould goes with Christmas gifts like frankincense and myrrh, whatever those less valuable things are.

Titans: who should start or sit in fantasy football on Thursday night

Sitting: QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is QB14 of the season but has only one QB1 finish in the last six games. His production was best when he threw well downfield against Derrick Henry’s powerrunning, but Henry was injured along with Julio Jones (hamstring) and AJ Brown (chest). Tannehill now relies on fullbacks and a committee of wideouts, so his best source for TDs is his own legs. The 49ers were very excited about fantasy QBs for the first seven games, but they’ve been a lot tougher since Week 9. You can’t trust Tannehill with so much at stake.

Start: RB D’Onta Foreman| Sitting: RB Dontrell Hilliard

Foreman has had a mild takeover of their backfield. After two strong RB2 finishes in a row, it exploded like a volume-driven RB1 against the Steelers’ porous runway defenses. He will often be fed back to building momentum, and by default he is their best offensive weapon. The 49ers are middle-pack in terms of giving running backs fantasy points. Hilliard doesn’t get enough touches to be considered.

Start: (if he plays): WR AJ Brown

There was some optimism that Brown’s return from a chest injury would be timed with Jones (hamstring) no longer available. If this had been a Saturday or Sunday game, he would have had a much better chance. Unfortunately, the window may be too short. But if the Titans feel good enough about Brown’s practice to play him, you should too. The 49ers cornerbacks have a lot of trouble and just allowed Russell Gage of the Falcons a monster play.

Sitting: WR Julio Jones

It hurts and is worn out. There is not much production this season if it is healthy. The nagging hamstring has put him in and out of the lineup, so you can’t even guarantee a full game of action. So no.

Seated: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

NWI sounds like an airport code or a bad NWA cover band. Westbrook-Ikhine seems like a good game in theory with not much else on wide receiver, but he’s had his chances and not much done. Tannehill will probably also spread the ball around a ton without Jones and without Brown.

Sitting: TE Geoff Swaim

Swaim, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser have the same relevance to fantasy football as Comet, Cupid and Vixen do in relation to Rudolph. Heck, we were going to back up Kyle Rudolph on these guys.

Sitting: Titans D/ST

Forget the Titans against a red-hot 49ers and don’t chase their feats against the Steelers.

Start: K Randy Bullock

No, his name is not British slang. No, his game is not worth starting here.

49ers vs. Titans: FanDuel single-game lineup

MVP (1.5X): WR Deebo Samuel $14,500

AnyFLEX: QB Jimmy Garoppolo $14,000

AnyFLEX: TE George Kittle $13,000

AnyFLEX: RB D’Onta Freeman $11,500

AnyFLEX: RB Kyle Juszczyk $6,000

The passing foul of the 49ers minus Aiyuk had a lot of appeal here, and we also got Foreman on board to represent the Titans. The “Juice” was all we could afford at the end. Jimmy G should lighten things up more with the running game in it.

49ers vs. Titans: DraftKings Showdown Lineup

Captain (1.5X): RB D’Onta Foreman $11,400

FLEX: WR Deebo Samuel $11,600

FLEX: TE George Kittle $11,200

FLEX: QB Jimmy Garoppolo $10,400

FLEX: RB Dontrell Hilliard $2,800

FLEX: RB Kyle Juszczyk $1,800

To seem familiar? This is the same philosophy of the FD lineup, except it extends to Hilliard in the Titans’ backfield. Kittle has a tough matchup, but he’s tough to keep out because of his big game potential.