Lincoln-Sudbury’s Logan Herguth a highlight

MARLBOROUGH Logan Herguth has never played hockey.

He barely knew how to skate.

But with most of his friends who play the sport and with a goalkeeper deficit in theLincoln Sudbury pipeline of the boys hockey program, Herguth decided to give goalkeeping a try.

So in the summer of 2019, before his freshman year of high school, Herguth hit the ice for the first time.

He has since fallen in love with it, said Kellen Austermann, a 2021 LS grad who played goalkeeper for the Warriors.

Fast forward a few years and Herguth is the novice varsity keeper for LS. The junior captain has found a new home among the pipes.

Key players 2021:Boys high school hockey players to watch in the Daily News area for next season

Two years ago, if you told me he’d be the starting goalkeeper and captain at LS, I’d tell you you’d be crazy, said Brian Robinson, who helps coach Herguth and is the goal coach for the Harvard men’s hockey team. university.

He got the itch, he liked it, said LS boys hockey coach Matt Carlin. He’s got the bug. … He really never looked back.

Addicted to hockey

When Herguth was in eighth grade, he heard rumblings that LS was looking for future goalkeepers.

But busy with AAU baseball that spring, Herguth didn’t reach any of the goalkeeper clinics offered at the time. Yet a seed was planted in the back of his mind.

However, in June 2019, Herguth struck a deal with his parents: if he could find goalkeeper gear and make his own ride to the ice rink, he could give this whole hockey thing a try.

Then we realized that you should never underestimate your child’s determination, said his mother, Sunny.

Herguth then reached out to his childhood friend Colin Winn, now a goalkeeper with the Boston Junior Bruins. The two lived near each other in Sudbury before Winn moved to Westford. Herguth asked Winn if he could borrow some old goalkeeper equipment.

The former received gloves, a chest protector and a helmet from the latter. Yet Herguth needed more. So he reached for Austermann’s father, Dave, who had goalkeeper gear in his garage. Once Herguth had collected discarded skates and pads, he was ready to go.

I think that’s kind of a hook, Dave said, when people put equipment on.

It was cool to get him started, Winn said.

On the grid:Nolan O’Brien sets new records for Lincoln-Sudbury football

On June 24, 2019, Herguth went to Valley Sports Arena in Concord with Winn to skate and stop shots in goalkeeper equipment for the first time.

He was kind of like Bambi getting used to it, Winn said.

He couldn’t actually stand on the ice, said Frankie Detraglia, a junior on the LS hockey team. He was terrible, couldn’t even stop a puck. He just fell over in the net.

Herguth worked on his skills all summer and into the fall. He even played in a 3-on-3 hockey league with friends from Framingham and filled in for a number of men’s league games in the area.

He then linked up with Robinson, who is a director and video coordinator at Stop the goalkeeping a company that offers training all year round.

When he first started dating me, he could barely skate, but I could tell something was off, Robinson said. I knew the day I met that kid that something was up.

After starting out as a JV goalie as a freshman, Herguth split time on varsity last season. Now the 16-year-old is the starting goalkeeper as a junior for the reigning Division 2 fellow state champions.

And through three games this season, Herguth is 3-0 with a save rate of 0.935 and 1.60 goals against average. The 6-foot, 165-pound goalkeeper has 72 of the 77 shots he has blocked.

Lake:Lincoln-Sudbury Boys Lacrosse Hosts Turkey Shootout to Raise Money for Ando’s Family Fund

He has made so much progress to be one of the best players on our team and one of the best goalkeepers in the DCL, Detraglia said.

He stands out as prepared, organized and ready to go every day, Carlin said. Overall, as a kid, he’s just a winner.

Warriors 4 Warriors – Patriots 4 Patriots Benefit Hockey Games

On December 18, Herguth helped his team defeat Concord-Carlisle 5-1 in the 10th Annual Warriors 4 Warriors – Patriots 4 Patriots Benefit Hockey Game.

On the ice:LS Boys Girls Hockey Sweep 10th Annual Warriors 4 Warriors, Patriots 4 Patriots Game

The game, which will be played in honor of the former LS Boys hockey captain Scott Milley, who died in Afghanistan in 2010 while serving as a first lieutenant in the US Army, he holds special significance to Herguth.

It means a lot more than just the hockey game, said Herguth, who wants to play hockey at Air Forceor West Point after graduating from LS. It’s a great way to recognize someone who loved hockey and LS.

And a special way for Herguth to honor Milley is to put him on his hockey helmet.

On the front of his helmet, Herguth has RANGERS LEAD THE WAY in bold white letters. On the back, Herguth has three stickers recognizing Yoshitaka Ando, ​​AJ Quetta and Stop It Goaltending to go along with a white silhouette of Milley raising his hands and a hockey stick to celebrate.

Pay tribute:Lincoln-Sudbury Boys Lacrosse Plays In Honor Of Longtime Trainer Yoshitaka Ando

I thought if I did my helmet most kids would do the back plate as a tribute, I’d do the Scott Milley and Ando tribute,” Herguth said. I thought the American flag was a great background for it.

Not bad for a kid who wore a borrowed Catholic Memorial helmet when he was a freshman.

It’s been quite the hockey trip for Logan Herguth in recent years.

He is always on the ice and such a hardworking person, Detraglia said. He hasn’t stopped working since he started playing goalkeeper.

Said Carlin: He’s a leader in the room, leader on the ice and literally gets better every day.

I’m just so proud of him for reaching this place in his career and I can’t wait to see what happens to him, said Winn.

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44.