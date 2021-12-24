Starfall of Paralympic medals, historic Euro: the most important victories of Ukrainian sports in 2021

The most important victories of Ukrainian sports in 2021/Photo 24 Channel

The outgoing year has brought a lot of positive emotions to Ukrainian sports fans. The most important events of the year were the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and the European Football Championship, where our country performed well. Sport24 tells about the main victories of Ukrainian sports in 2021.

It is not for nothing that Ukrainians, according to the results of a survey by the sociological group “Rating”, believe that in 2021 Ukrainian athletes brought the most pride to their country. So, among the victories mentioned the success of the Ukrainian Paralympics and Olympians in Tokyo, the exit of the national team of Andriy Shevchenko in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and the victory of Oleksandr Usik.

The main pride of the year – Ukrainian Paralympics

Ukrainian Paralympics/Channel 24 Photo

Tokyo Paralympic Games, which were postponed from 2020 to 2021, have become historic for the Ukrainian national team. The team was introduced

142 athletes and participated in 15 sports. Ukrainian athletes won at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games 98 awards , of which:

24 gold;

47 silver;

27 bronze medals.

unbelievable! According to the results, the national team of Ukraine took the sixth team place and fifth in the number of overall awards received. Also in the number of silver medals, Ukraine took second place after the team from China (60 silver medals in China and 47 in Ukraine).

At the Tokyo Games, Ukrainians set 26 records in four sports:

swimming – 15 records;

athletics – nine records;

bullet shooting – one record;

rowing – one record.

The Best Paralympics in Tokyo – Maxim Kripak/Getty Images Photo

List of all Ukrainian medalists of the 2020 Paralympics

“Gold”: Elizaveta Mereshko (swimming, two gold awards), Maryana Shevchuk (powerlifting), Anna Stetsenko (swimming), Evgeny Bogodaiko (swimming), Maxim Kripak (swimming, five gold awards), Mikhail Serbin (swimming), Denis Dubrov (swimming), Oksana Zubkovskaya (long jump), Roman Polyansky (rowing), Marina Litovchenko (table tennis), Andrey Trusov (swimming, two gold medals), Maxim Koval (shot put), Anastasia Moskalenko (shot put), Vladislav Zagrebelny (long jump), Maria Pomazan (shot put), Sergey Emelyanov (canoe), Denis Ostapchenko (swimming), Zoya Ovsiy (club throw).

Elizaveta Mereshko (swimming, two gold awards), Maryana Shevchuk (powerlifting), Anna Stetsenko (swimming), Evgeny Bogodaiko (swimming), Maxim Kripak (swimming, five gold awards), Mikhail Serbin (swimming), Denis Dubrov (swimming), Oksana Zubkovskaya (long jump), Roman Polyansky (rowing), Marina Litovchenko (table tennis), Andrey Trusov (swimming, two gold medals), Maxim Koval (shot put), Anastasia Moskalenko (shot put), Vladislav Zagrebelny (long jump), Maria Pomazan (shot put), Sergey Emelyanov (canoe), Denis Ostapchenko (swimming), Zoya Ovsiy (club throw). Silver: Anton Kol (swimming, two silver awards), Artem Manko (fencing), Elena Fedota (fencing), Maxim Kripak (swimming), Alexey Virchenko (swimming), Elizaveta Mereshko (swimming, two silver awards), Vladislav Bilyy (javelin throw) , Serhiy Klippert (swimming), Ekaterina Denisenko (swimming), Andrey Trusov (swimming, three silver awards), Kirill Garashchenko (swimming), Ukrainian national team (fencing, epee), Anastasia Moskalenko (club throwing), Roman Danilyuk (shot put) , Irina Guseva (judo), Victor Smirnov (swimming), Natalia Morkvich (fencing), Denis Ostapchenko (swimming), Natalia Oleinik (powerlifting), Ilya Yaremenko (swimming), Anastasia Misnik (shot put), Victor Didukh (table tennis), Andrey Doroshenko (shooting with a pneumatic pistol), Igor Tsvetov (100 m run and 200 m run), Mikhail Serbin (swim), Yana Lebedeva (discus throw), Oksana Boturchuk (400 m run, 100 m run, 200 m run), Egor Dementyev (cycling), Maxim Veraksa (swimming), Alexander r Yarova ya (shot put), Yulia Shulyar (400m run), Natalya Kobzar (400m run), Vasily Kovalchuk (shot put), Alexey Fedina (swim), Victor Didukh/Maxim Nikolenko (table tennis, team), Nikolay Sinyuk (rowing), Egor Dementyev (cycling), Nikolay Zhabnyak (discus throw), Lyudmila Danilina (walking 1500 meters), Marina Mazhula (rowing).

Anton Kol (swimming, two silver awards), Artem Manko (fencing), Elena Fedota (fencing), Maxim Kripak (swimming), Alexey Virchenko (swimming), Elizaveta Mereshko (swimming, two silver awards), Vladislav Bilyy (javelin throw) , Serhiy Klippert (swimming), Ekaterina Denisenko (swimming), Andrey Trusov (swimming, three silver awards), Kirill Garashchenko (swimming), Ukrainian national team (fencing, epee), Anastasia Moskalenko (club throwing), Roman Danilyuk (shot put) , Irina Guseva (judo), Victor Smirnov (swimming), Natalia Morkvich (fencing), Denis Ostapchenko (swimming), Natalia Oleinik (powerlifting), Ilya Yaremenko (swimming), Anastasia Misnik (shot put), Victor Didukh (table tennis), Andrey Doroshenko (shooting with a pneumatic pistol), Igor Tsvetov (100 m run and 200 m run), Mikhail Serbin (swim), Yana Lebedeva (discus throw), Oksana Boturchuk (400 m run, 100 m run, 200 m run), Egor Dementyev (cycling), Maxim Veraksa (swimming), Alexander r Yarova ya (shot put), Yulia Shulyar (400m run), Natalya Kobzar (400m run), Vasily Kovalchuk (shot put), Alexey Fedina (swim), Victor Didukh/Maxim Nikolenko (table tennis, team), Nikolay Sinyuk (rowing), Egor Dementyev (cycling), Nikolay Zhabnyak (discus throw), Lyudmila Danilina (walking 1500 meters), Marina Mazhula (rowing). Bronze: Evgeniya Breus (fencing), Anna Gontar (swimming), Yulia Pavlenko (long jump), Egor Dementyev (cycling), Yulia Ivanitskaya (judo), Natalia Nikolaychik (judo), Ivan May (table tennis), Maxim Nikolenko (table tennis) ), Rufat Magomedov (judo), Alexander Nazarenko (judo), Maxim Veraksa (swimming), Irina Shchetnik (airgun shooting), the Ukrainian national team (swimming, relay 4 * 100 m freestyle), Roman Pavlyuk (long jump), Zoya Ovsiy (discus throw) , Vasily Krainik (swimming), Evgeniy Bogodaiko (swimming), Elizaveta Mereshko (swimming), the Ukrainian national team (swimming, mixed relay 4×100 m freestyle), Irina Shchetnik (shooting), Ivan Imey and Lev Katz (table tennis, doubles tournament), Yana Berezhnaya (swimming), Yarina Matlo (swimming), Aleksey Denisyuk (shooting), Denis Ostapchenko (swimming), Denis Dubrov (swimming), Vasily Kovalchuk (shooting).

The most important breakthrough of the year is Ukraine at Euro 2020

Ukraine National Football Team/Photo Getty Images

At the postponed Euro 2020, Ukraine’s national team led by Andriy Shevchenko ended their performances in the quarter-finals, losing to the England team with a score of 0: 4. The Ukrainians competed at the Euro for the third time, passing the to leave the group first. In addition, our team managed to reach the 1/8 final of the tournament.

The path of Ukraine

In the group stage, Andriy Shevchenko’s team lost to the Netherlands (2:3), defeated North Macedonia (2:1) and lost to Austria (0:1).

However, this didn’t stop the third-place blue-and-yellow from giving a historic exit to the continental championship play-oof. The stars in the sky formed in such a way that in the summary table of the third places, the Ukrainians were in fourth place – the last, which took them to the 1/8 finals. The decisive goal in extra time was scored by the attacker of Dnipro-1 Artem Dovbik .

Hero of the Ukrainian National Team at Euro 2020 – Artem Dovbik/Photo Getty Images

In the quarterfinals, Andriy Shevchenko’s team lost without a chance to the future finalists of the tournament, the British (0:4).

Reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 is a good and historic result. The game is mediocre. Yet the result is the most important and valuable. Let’s hope it will be an impetus for positive football changes in the country, goals from Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Dovbik will stimulate the younger generation to play football and the UAF will offer this opportunity to every Ukrainian child.

The most important win of the year is the Olympic “gold” from Zhan Beleniuk

Jean Beleniuk/Photo Getty Images

Zhan Beleniuk became the only Ukrainian to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Our master of Greco-Roman wrestling in the final between athletes weighing up to 87 kilograms fought with his old acquaintance Viktor Lorinets from Hungary. Beleniuk has never lost to a Hungarian in his career.

The athletes started the fight cautiously, but in the second round, the Ukrainian wrestler did not give his opponent a chance. The result was a confident victory for Zhan Beleniuk – 5:1. The national anthem of Ukraine sounded in Tokyo in honor of the champion from Ukraine.

After winning the Olympic “gold”, Jean unfurled a blue-and-yellow flag and vigorously danced the Ukrainian hopak for the entire planet.

Video of the hopak performed by Jean Beleniuk: watch the video

In Tokyo, Ukraine’s honor went to the defense 157 Olympians in 25 sports (30 disciplines) . In the capital of Japan, Ukrainian athletes managed to win 19 medals – one gold, six silver and 12 bronze.

A big blow was the knockout defeat in the final of the Olympics of boxer Alexander Khizhnyak, the eminent Olga Harlan, Marina Bekh-Romanchuk and Igor Radivilov did not live up to medal expectations.

At the same time, Japan also had enough positive emotions – Elina Svitolina’s incredibly dramatic style brought Ukraine the first-ever medal in tennis, Mikhail Romanchuk, Lyudmila Luzan, Marta Fedina and Savchuk repeatedly climbed the podium, and young stars Daria Beloded and Yaroslava Maguchikh won bronze at the debut Olympics.

NB! In the last medal standings of the Tokyo Games, our team took 44th place. This is the worst result since Ukraine’s independence. But in terms of the number of awards won, Ukraine finished in the top 20, taking 16th place with South Korea and Spain.

List of Ukrainian medalists of the 2020 Olympics

“Gold”: Jean Beleniuk (Greco-Roman wrestling).

Jean Beleniuk (Greco-Roman wrestling). Silver: Mikhail Romanchuk (swimming), Parviz Nasibov (Greco-Roman wrestling), Angelica Terlyuga (karate), Lyudmila Luzan and Anastasia Chetverikova (rowing), Alexander Khizhnyak (boxing), Elena Starikova (cycling track).

Mikhail Romanchuk (swimming), Parviz Nasibov (Greco-Roman wrestling), Angelica Terlyuga (karate), Lyudmila Luzan and Anastasia Chetverikova (rowing), Alexander Khizhnyak (boxing), Elena Starikova (cycling track). “Bronze”: Daria Beloded (judo), Igor Reizlin (fencing), Elena Kostevich and Oleg Omelchuk (shooting), Mikhail Romanchuk (swimming), Elina Svitolina (tennis), Alla Cherkasova (freestyle wrestling), Anastasia Savchuk and Marta Fedina ( artistic swimming), Irina Kolyadenko (freestyle wrestling), Lyudmila Luzan (rowing), Stanislav Goruna (karate), Vlada and Marina Alekseevs, Marta Fedina, Ekaterina Reznik, Anastasia Savchuk, Alina Shinkarenko, Ksenia Sidorenko and Elizaveta Yakhno high (Yarikuchava) jumping ).

The main sensation of the year is Alexander Usik’s victory over Anthony Joshua

Message navigation