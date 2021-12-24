Predictions for Cowboys-WFT part 2





The Cowboys know they can win the NFC East with a win on Sunday night. But there’s a good chance the division will be finalized before kick-off, depending on a few other games earlier in the day. Either way, the Cowboys will be focused on beating Washington to stay near the top of the conference standings, with a view to landing the No. 1 seed. Can the Cowboys take out Washington twice in three weeks? Check out what the staff writers think will happen when the Cowboys take on WFT on Sunday night. Rob Phillips: If the Cowboys get a little help from league-wide scores, they could make it to the NFC East before kickoff Sunday night. Either way, it’s clear they’re motivated to do business. Outside of the division, the NFC’s top spot is a realistic goal if they continue to win, and I want them to win on Sunday against a resilient Washington squad that has faced some real challenges with COVID cases and the schedule (early Wednesday morning flying home from the Eagles game, then a quick turnaround to Dallas this weekend). The Cowboys are the more equipped team, looking forward to their first home game since Thanksgiving, and as we saw in the teams’ first meeting two weeks ago, the Dallas defense is a real problem for opponents. David Helman: Thanks to the quirks of the NFL schedule, I don’t feel like I have to think about this. We just watched this game two weeks ago and the Cowboys were clearly a better team. Dak Prescott played one of his worst games of the season at FedEx Field that day, and the Cowboys dominated the game for about 55 of 60 minutes. The teams are more or less the same as they were on December 12, although Washington is getting some help with Montez Sweat back in the lineup. That’s not nearly enough to expect a different result than what we saw in Landover. The Cowboys’ pass rush plays too well to give Taylor Heinicke a serious shot at success, and Washington’s ground game hasn’t looked explosive for a month. Combine that with the Cowboys being held under 30 points only once in six home games, and I think this is going to be a pretty easy game. Dallas puts the finishing touches to a division title with a 34-17 win on Sunday night. Nick Eatman: The Cowboys were a lot better than Washington a few weeks ago. And yes, it looks like the same team will have more players available this time. The Cowboys will also have Tony Pollard, and will play at home in a stadium that should be more conducive to passing the ball. I see the offense getting back on track somewhat and overshadowing the 30-point mark, though I sell another defensive touchdown. I think the Cowboys will make it to the NFC East long before the game starts, but I still think they are playing with the hunger of a team with bigger goals. Give me touchdowns from Connor McGovern and Damontae Kazee, another pick for Diggs and a 33-14 win. Spanish Mickey: Okay, it’s Sunday. Sunday is the day the Cowboys attack breaks out of this little shell. The Cowboys have been close for the past two weeks. On Sunday, against a beat-up Washington team, between injuries, COVID complications and playing on a short week, the Cowboys should be thriving. In addition, they are finally playing at home after winning three consecutive matches that were all played on the road. East West home is best. And above all healthy. And let Cowboys owner Jerry Jones set the tone for Sunday night. “This is a big game,” Jones said Friday morning on… 105.3 The fan. “We want to walk out of here and we want to win every series. We want to win the series, we want to win the down, we want to win every quarter.” And you know they want to win the game, so let’s say Cowboys 27, WFT 13. And this is also the day Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs gets his 11th interception to match Everson Walls’ franchise record for most picks in a single season set 40 years ago, 1981.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallascowboys.com/news/gut-feeling-predictions-for-cowboys-wft-part-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos