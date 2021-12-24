Impact of Johnny Wilson’s dedication to Noles

FSU Football got some good news late Thursday night when Johnny Wilson, the former blue-chip wide receiver and transferee from Arizona State, announced his affiliation with the Noles.

The wide receiver position is arguably the biggest need on the roster after no prep receivers signed during the early signing period. The passing game hasn’t had dynamic playmakers for a number of years, but Mike Norvell seems to be changing that in one off-season, it seems.

The last two broad recipients of the transfer portal were National No. 94 and No. 116 in their respective recruiting classes.

For perspective, FSU hasn’t had a single wide receiver listed in the top 100 since DJ Matthews in the recruiting class of 2017. Oh, Pittman and Wilson are former high school teammates.

FSU football hasn’t had anyone of this size and talent on the roster since Kelvin Benjamin, the former first-round roster. I’m not saying he’s the next Kelvin Benjamin, but this is the type of athlete that has eluded FSU ever since.

I’m sure some people will be moaning that Wilson has only appeared in eight games in the past two years. Here’s the context: 2020 was a COVID year and the state of Arizona played just four games in total. Due to a hamstring injury, Wilson could only appear in five games in 2021.

It’s a great look at the Noles, so let’s take a look at the impact Wilson could have on the program.