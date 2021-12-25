Road to Aus Open: Tennis Star SA-Tied





It was an important year for Elina Svitolina, who married fellow tennis player Gael Monfils and won an Olympic medal. She will start the next one in Adelaide

Elina Svitolina wants to make one thing clear for her exhausting 27 hour journey on Monday from Switzerland to Adelaide via Sydney. No one followed up on the Ukrainian tennis star’s initial spectism over the Covid-19 vaccine, meaning there were no reports of her being fully vaccinated as early as June. The Victorian government and the Australian Open’s vaccine mandate remain a hot topic as the summer of tennis prepares to start next week – but it’s no problem for 15th-ranked Svitolina. “Even if they tell me to get a third chance, I’d be happy to, because I’m seeing so many new cases now — and a lot of players,” Svitolina told News Corp. “A lot of our friends are getting Covid, so it’s pretty tough right now.” Svitolina and her husband, French tennis player and former world No. 6 Gael Monfils, plan to play two tournaments each in South Australia and will be first in three of the four tournaments combined. Free from the quad injury that halted her attempt to reach the WTA Finals for the fourth time, the 27-year-old is eager to test where she stands against a bumper field with Ash Barty and eight of the top 10. It will be the merry Svitolina’s first trip to Adelaide, but Monfils is familiar with the city having previously been coached by South Australian Roger Rasheed. “It’s great to see so many good players signing to play from the start of the season,” she said. “Everyone is trying to be ready for the first (grand slam) tournament, for Melbourne, so it’s a very good field and it will be very difficult from the start of the tournament. “There is no time for adjustments – you have to be ready from the first round, mentally, physically, so this is very exciting, I think, for the tournament and also for the players.” Svitolina, who broke into the top 10 in 2017 and held onto her spot until October of this year, made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, won a title in Chicago and a bronze medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics. That Olympic medal was Ukraine’s first in tennis, so it didn’t have competition as her highlight on the court for 2021, but her Swiss wedding in July surpassed everything else. “It was a very special moment for me and Gael,” said Svitolina. “That month was very busy for both of us. We had our wedding and the next day we had to fly straight to Tokyo, so no big parties, but it was very special in the end. “We have shared this moment with our family and our close friends. It was a very small wedding and it was super special… this moment will definitely stay in our memories forever.” Read related topics: AdelaideSydney

