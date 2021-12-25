2022 World Juniors Preview and Program: Minnesota Wild Edition

It’s really great to be a hockey fan now. With barely any NHL hockey leftovers, including our Minnesota Wild’s depressing defeat to the Dallas Stars as one of the few games recently played and players withdrawing from the Olympics hanging their heads down, there’s just nothing to worry about. All we can enjoy is shuffling our feet and watching a few reruns of the holiday season, instead of watching our favorite team get beat up on the Arizona Coyotes or something.

Well thank goodness we have the World Juniors.

The winter tournament between 10 Nations of Teens to determine which NHL prospects are really the best has started with their preliminary matches, the ones that have not been canceled in the past and the actual tournament starting on December 26. And if you want to cure your hockey boredom isn’t enough that the Wild is well represented this year with six players from five different teams. Let’s take a look at some of the prospects.

Canada Carson Lambos

It’s always good to have a future blueliner on Team Canada, as the entire hockey world up north will probably remember his name in decades if he performs well enough. They love this shit out there and Lambos will most likely be in Canada’s top four defenders on the right, even as a left-handed defender.

Canada decided to only take left-handers when it comes to defenders, supporting my personal bias that handedness is way too exaggerated. It’s important, but choosing to take the best group of blueliners instead of trying to force some good left-right combinations is something that’s just plain fun to watch.

Hopefully Lambos will excel on the big stage and that will push him to make a strong impact when he attends training camp in Minnesota later in the fall.

Ryan ORourke, Canada

ORourke, the older of the two Canadian blueliners, will play more of a shutdown role and was on the bottom pair against the Russian team in the exhibition on Thursday. While certainly not the flashy defender Calen Addison was used to seeing at this tournament was a standout recently, ORourke is able to stabilize the group and suppress some of the other talented forwards in the tournament.

Since he loves to hit, I just hope he isn’t the culprit of the seemingly annual Defender punches a talented attacker in the head and everyone hates them now.

Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden

Jesper is without a doubt the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Of course, Sebastian Cossa who preceded him in the 2021 NHL Draft has a strong case and some other dudes can compete. But Wallstedt is already playing at a historic pace among men and is on track to become Sweden’s next stabilizing force between the pipes. While Marat Khusnutdinov may be the most talented skater among the Wild tournament prospects, Wallstedt certainly has the highest ceiling and will get its fair share of the limelight.

He should the majority of Swedish games that matter are starting, and hopefully he can earn an individual prize or two.

Jack Peart, United States

A belated call, Jack Peart would not be on the United States’ final roster, but with a number of players quarantined, his number was called and he rushed to Alberta to join in the fun. The 2021 second-rounder is a Minnesota lad who models his game after our very own Jared Spurgeon, so this is going to be fun.

He’s a stunner when it comes to getting into the zone and can skate quite well for a player just starting to get the college game under his feet. It’s also pronounced PEE-ert and I’ve been saying it wrong since it was drafted.

Marat Khusnutdinov, Russia

His name has already been mentioned, but Khusnutdinov is a complete breeding stallion. The underpowered but dynamic center will be on top of Russia and against Canada in practice play in 2023 he had child prodigy Matvei Michkov on his wing. Khusnutdinov is already being praised for how good he looks, and in fact has been his whole game, so it will be great to see him play.

We were familiar enough with this idea, but the Russian teen has just recovered with his KHL team and will play there until 2024. Not the best scenario, but he will be a player worth waiting for and will likely become the second Wilds suddenly. best center almost immediately, if nothing changes.

Our blog will have constant Khusnutdinov highlights ready for all of you.

Pavel Novak, Czech Republic

And last, and probably most forgotten, Pavel Novak will play on the wing for the Czech Republic. Not one of the strong contenders for this tournament, but Novak has earned his spot this season playing in the WHL and could be one of their handful of offensive sparks this tournament. He can certainly surprise, and it’s a tournament made for 19-year-olds, so who knows, but check him every now and then.

Scheme

Now that you’re familiar with all the Wild prospects that will be in the tournament, take a look at the games they’ll be playing in. All games are available on NHL Network in the United States or TSN in Canada. Times are CST.

December 26

Russia (Khusnutdinov) vs. Sweden (Wallstedt) – 3.30 pm

Czech Republic (Novak) vs. Canada (Lambos, ORourke) – 6:00 pm

United States (pear) vs. Slovakia – 8:30 PM

December 27

Russia (Khusnutdinov) vs. Switzerland – 3:30 PM

Germany vs. Czech Republic (Novak) – 6:00 pm

Sweden (Wallstedt) vs. Slovakia – 8:30 PM

Dec 28

Switzerland vs. United States (pear) – 3.30 pm

Austria vs Canada (Lambos, ORourke) – 6:00 pm

Dec 29

Finland vs. Czech Republic (Novak) – 1:00 pm

Slovakia vs. Russia (Khusnutdinov) – 3.30 pm

Canada (Lambos, ORourke) vs. Germany – 6:00 PM

Sweden (Wallstedt) vs. United States (pear) – 8:30 IN THE EVENING

Dec 30

Czech Republic (Novak) against Austria – 3.30 pm

December 31

Switzerland vs. Sweden (Wallstedt) – 3.30 pm

Canada (Lambos, ORourke) vs. Finland – 6:00 PM

United States (pear) vs. Russia (Khusnutdinov) – 8:30 IN THE EVENING

January 1-5

Elimination and medal rounds