Sports
2022 World Juniors Preview and Program: Minnesota Wild Edition
It’s really great to be a hockey fan now. With barely any NHL hockey leftovers, including our Minnesota Wild’s depressing defeat to the Dallas Stars as one of the few games recently played and players withdrawing from the Olympics hanging their heads down, there’s just nothing to worry about. All we can enjoy is shuffling our feet and watching a few reruns of the holiday season, instead of watching our favorite team get beat up on the Arizona Coyotes or something.
Well thank goodness we have the World Juniors.
The winter tournament between 10 Nations of Teens to determine which NHL prospects are really the best has started with their preliminary matches, the ones that have not been canceled in the past and the actual tournament starting on December 26. And if you want to cure your hockey boredom isn’t enough that the Wild is well represented this year with six players from five different teams. Let’s take a look at some of the prospects.
Canada Carson Lambos
It’s always good to have a future blueliner on Team Canada, as the entire hockey world up north will probably remember his name in decades if he performs well enough. They love this shit out there and Lambos will most likely be in Canada’s top four defenders on the right, even as a left-handed defender.
Canada decided to only take left-handers when it comes to defenders, supporting my personal bias that handedness is way too exaggerated. It’s important, but choosing to take the best group of blueliners instead of trying to force some good left-right combinations is something that’s just plain fun to watch.
Hopefully Lambos will excel on the big stage and that will push him to make a strong impact when he attends training camp in Minnesota later in the fall.
Ryan ORourke, Canada
ORourke, the older of the two Canadian blueliners, will play more of a shutdown role and was on the bottom pair against the Russian team in the exhibition on Thursday. While certainly not the flashy defender Calen Addison was used to seeing at this tournament was a standout recently, ORourke is able to stabilize the group and suppress some of the other talented forwards in the tournament.
Since he loves to hit, I just hope he isn’t the culprit of the seemingly annual Defender punches a talented attacker in the head and everyone hates them now.
Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden
Jesper is without a doubt the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Of course, Sebastian Cossa who preceded him in the 2021 NHL Draft has a strong case and some other dudes can compete. But Wallstedt is already playing at a historic pace among men and is on track to become Sweden’s next stabilizing force between the pipes. While Marat Khusnutdinov may be the most talented skater among the Wild tournament prospects, Wallstedt certainly has the highest ceiling and will get its fair share of the limelight.
He should the majority of Swedish games that matter are starting, and hopefully he can earn an individual prize or two.
Jack Peart, United States
A belated call, Jack Peart would not be on the United States’ final roster, but with a number of players quarantined, his number was called and he rushed to Alberta to join in the fun. The 2021 second-rounder is a Minnesota lad who models his game after our very own Jared Spurgeon, so this is going to be fun.
He’s a stunner when it comes to getting into the zone and can skate quite well for a player just starting to get the college game under his feet. It’s also pronounced PEE-ert and I’ve been saying it wrong since it was drafted.
Marat Khusnutdinov, Russia
His name has already been mentioned, but Khusnutdinov is a complete breeding stallion. The underpowered but dynamic center will be on top of Russia and against Canada in practice play in 2023 he had child prodigy Matvei Michkov on his wing. Khusnutdinov is already being praised for how good he looks, and in fact has been his whole game, so it will be great to see him play.
We were familiar enough with this idea, but the Russian teen has just recovered with his KHL team and will play there until 2024. Not the best scenario, but he will be a player worth waiting for and will likely become the second Wilds suddenly. best center almost immediately, if nothing changes.
Our blog will have constant Khusnutdinov highlights ready for all of you.
Pavel Novak, Czech Republic
And last, and probably most forgotten, Pavel Novak will play on the wing for the Czech Republic. Not one of the strong contenders for this tournament, but Novak has earned his spot this season playing in the WHL and could be one of their handful of offensive sparks this tournament. He can certainly surprise, and it’s a tournament made for 19-year-olds, so who knows, but check him every now and then.
Scheme
Now that you’re familiar with all the Wild prospects that will be in the tournament, take a look at the games they’ll be playing in. All games are available on NHL Network in the United States or TSN in Canada. Times are CST.
December 26
Russia (Khusnutdinov) vs. Sweden (Wallstedt) – 3.30 pm
Czech Republic (Novak) vs. Canada (Lambos, ORourke) – 6:00 pm
United States (pear) vs. Slovakia – 8:30 PM
December 27
Russia (Khusnutdinov) vs. Switzerland – 3:30 PM
Germany vs. Czech Republic (Novak) – 6:00 pm
Sweden (Wallstedt) vs. Slovakia – 8:30 PM
Dec 28
Switzerland vs. United States (pear) – 3.30 pm
Austria vs Canada (Lambos, ORourke) – 6:00 pm
Dec 29
Finland vs. Czech Republic (Novak) – 1:00 pm
Slovakia vs. Russia (Khusnutdinov) – 3.30 pm
Canada (Lambos, ORourke) vs. Germany – 6:00 PM
Sweden (Wallstedt) vs. United States (pear) – 8:30 IN THE EVENING
Dec 30
Czech Republic (Novak) against Austria – 3.30 pm
December 31
Switzerland vs. Sweden (Wallstedt) – 3.30 pm
Canada (Lambos, ORourke) vs. Finland – 6:00 PM
United States (pear) vs. Russia (Khusnutdinov) – 8:30 IN THE EVENING
January 1-5
Elimination and medal rounds
Sources
2/ https://www.hockeywilderness.com/2021/12/24/22852981/2022-world-juniors-schedule-canada-united-states-usa-sweden-russia-wallstedt-minnesota-wild
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]