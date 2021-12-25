Cricket fraternity commends Harbhajans contribution to the game: The Tribune India

New Delhi, December 24

Congratulations poured in from the cricket fraternity, praising Harbhajan Singh’s contribution to the game after the former Indian spinning veteran announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in a T20 against the UAE in March 2016, had long considered pulling down the curtains on a highly successful international career.

During his 18-year spell in international cricket, he won two World Cups: the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011. He took 417 wickets in 103 tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is.

“Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi Your contribution to cricket has been tremendous and it has been a pleasure to play with you. Enjoyed our beautiful moments together on and off the field. I wish you the best of luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

NCA chief and former India batsman VVS Laxman also expressed his good wishes.

“Congratulations to my amazing buddy @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A great exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who has taken many a beautiful Indian win. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, be well!”

Former Indian pacesetter S Sreesanth, who was in tears after Harbhajan allegedly knocked him out on the field during an IPL match in 2008, labeled the spinner the best in the world.

“@harbhajan_singh Ur is going to be one of the best played cricket ever not only for India but also in the world of cricket..it is a huge honor to know you and have played with you b bhajjipa….will always be the beautiful hugs hugs (lucky for me) for my spells) lots of love and respect.”

Below is a compilation of reactions from other current and former players.

*KL Rahul: “He was a great spinner for India and youngsters like us came into the team, he was very supportive and welcomed us.”

*Kuldeep Yadav: “A legend of the game and a match winner for our country. Thanks @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes.”

*Parthiv Patel: “Bhajju Pa was more than a really great player, he was always a big brother to all the [email protected]_singh always made us laugh and was someone who always made the dressing room feel like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh.”

*Pragyan Ojha: “Congratulations bhajju dad on a brilliant career, something the whole country is proud of. I wish you the best for future endeavors. Also, thank you so much for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!”

*Umesh Yadav: “One of the best to represent who has won so many matches for the nation. Best wishes to Bhajju Paa on your retirement @harbhajan_singh.”

*Mayank Agarwal: Congratulations @harbhajan_singh on a wonderful career. I remember watching you do that hat trick against Australia in 2001 as a kid. Thanks for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you all the best for the journey ahead.”

*Suresh Raina: "Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished, @harbhajan_singh paaji wishes you all the best for your future."

