Daily Pilot Girls’ Tennis Dream Team: Marina’s Mika Ikemori overcomes obstacles with a smile

Mika Ikemori approaches life in a simple, yet profound way.

The Marina High junior always gives thanks for what she has.

It’s not always easy for Ikemori, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 9. She takes three different types of drugs, she said, and has minor seizures every day.

Sometimes these attacks take place on the tennis court, where Ikemori spends much of her time.

They’ve gotten better lately; Ikemori has virtual visits with her neurologist, Dr. Nicole Cobo. But in a sport as physically and mentally demanding as tennis, they are not ideal.

Last August, Ikemori played in a national tournament in San Diego and said she had at least 10 bouts during the match.

I was really upset, she said. They kept happening and they wouldn’t go away and I didn’t know why.

But she kept fighting and gave everything she could in her 5-foot-3 frame. This is the attitude she wants to share with the world.

And even during the loss, even on her worst day, she still gave credit to her opponent, Florida’s Isabel Pacheco.

She played the right game, Ikemori said. She absolutely deserved to win.

Marinas Mika Ikemori returns a shot to Sunny Hills Daniela Borruel during the CIF Southern Section Individuals singles final on December 2. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

Ikemori, who has won numerous awards for sportsmanship from the Tennis Assn. in the United States, is merciful in both victory and defeat. She just managed to do the former much more than the latter for Marina this season.

Ikemori won her first Wave League championship in singles and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individuals title game, just the second Viking to do so.

She is the Daily Pilot Girls Tennis Dream Team Player of the Year 2021-22. And yes, she is very grateful.

There are so many people with my condition who can’t play tennis, they can’t go to school, she said. I’m lucky enough to play tennis and have a great neurologist, great doctors, great family and friends who are always there to support me no matter what. I have people I can turn to when the going gets tough, and that’s hard sometimes.

Sometimes I have a bad day, but when I have a bad day, I have to think how lucky I am to have such a great life. I think that’s something a lot of people take for granted; I don’t think people realize how great their lives are sometimes.

Ikemori was pretty good for the Vikings and amassed an overall record of 30-3 this season. She fought back from an 8-6 tiebreak deficit, beating Westlake’s Megan Sun 6-7, 6-3, 10-8 in a 16-game individual round.

She then defeated Huntington Beach’s Yen Nhi Huynh and Troy’s Nadia Kojonroj to make it to the title match, where Ikemori lost 6-3, 7-5 to Sunny Hills freshman Daniela Borruel.

All credit to her, said Ikemori. She definitely deserved the win. But it was a great season. I love my team. They are so supportive and so nice.

Marina High junior Mika Ikemori is the 2021 Daily Pilot Girls Tennis Dream Team Player of the Year. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

Ikemori is a great leader for the Vikings, who finished 9-13 this season and finished third in the league. But the team extends to her mother Lynn, father Todd Eversgerd and younger brother Ike. Todd is a social science teacher at Corona del Mar High, while Ike is a freshman at Marina.

Mika’s success extends to the classroom, where she said she had a weighted average of 4.4 last semester. Outside of school, she and Laguna Beach senior Sarah MacCallum are involved with the nonprofit Second Serve, which provides tennis rackets, shoes, bags and clothing to underprivileged children across the country and the world.

She represents everything you want from a tennis player, said Marina coach Chuck Kingman. Her reputation of being so nice, so incredibly honest, almost predates her. I’d get an equal number of people commenting on not only how good she is, but that she’s such an incredibly nice girl. You can’t ask for more as a coach.

For Ikemori, it all comes back into perspective.

The attacks don’t define her. Neither are the victories.

Her smile does.

I’d much rather be a good person on the court than a good tennis player, she said. It’s clear you want to win, and you want to do it right. But I think some people need to see that sometimes a good person is better than winning a competition. It’s more important, you know?

Below you will find an overview of the Girls Tennis Dream Team coach of the year 2021-22 and the selections of the first and second team.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Moorewood

Residence

The Eagles found it difficult to start early in the season after taking seven senior starters off last year’s squad, with Moorewood calling it a total rebuild. They didn’t have a full team of nine players for some games, but still managed to finish 5-3 in the competition for a tie in second place with the Orange squad behind Dutch champion Calvary Chapel. Credit Moorewood, the former Los Alamitos and Mater Dei coach who called this season a very rewarding time in his coaching career. Estancia advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, where the Eagles lost to Loara in the wildcard round.

Huntington Beachs Yen-Nhi Huynh competes in a No. 1 singles against Villa Park in a nonleague match on September 2. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

FIRST-TEAM SINGLES

Yen Nhi Huynha

Huntington Beach | So.

After the graduation of the striking Kaytlin Taylor, Huynh entered the number 1 singles for the Oilers this fall. She did that with great success. Coach Patrick Wright said Huynh, who lost twice in a nonleague game at Villa Park, went unbeaten for Huntington Beach for the remainder of the regular season. She would not lose again until the final team game of the season, a small loss on games to eventual champion San Marino in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. Huynh, the Surf League singles champion, avenged a loss to Villa Parks Morgan Shaffer in CIF Individuals to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost to Ikemori.

Laguna Beachs Jessica MacCallum takes on CdM in a CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff game on November 6. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

Jessica MacCallum

Laguna Beach | So.

MacCallum, who won her first gold in doubles last summer at the 16-and-under USTA Nationals, has a bright future in the sport. She was a rock in singles as a sophomore for the Breakers, finishing with a 27-2 record with a win over Ikemori. She helped the Wave League champion Breakers reach the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs before losing to games to La Caada. MacCallum also teamed up with older sister Sarah to win the doubles title.

Laguna Beachs Katelyn Smith will play at the net against Corona del Mar on November 6. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

Katelyn Smith

Laguna Beach | jr.

Playing mostly on line No. 3, Smith more than completed the Breakers dominant singles lineup, helping them beat the top-ranking CdM in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff quarterfinals and nearly make it to the title game. Smith, a Wave League singles finalist who pushed Ikemori to a tiebreaker in the third set, finished the season 33-2. That included an impressive win over top La Caadas player, Tsehay Driscoll, in the Division 1 semi-finals.

CDMs Jane Paulsen, center, and Cate Montgomery take on Laguna Beach in a nonleague game on September 28. (Don Leach/staff photographer)

FIRST-TEAM DOUBLE GAME

Jane Paulsen and Cate Montgomery

Corona del Mar | sr. and jr.

Paulsen was versatile as a senior for the Sea Kings in singles or doubles, and she and Montgomery helped them take the Surf League crown back from Huntington Beach and advance to the quarter-finals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1. As a doubles team Paulsen and Montgomery also won the doubles title and went together as a tandem 14-2. They advanced to the CIF Individuals round of 16 before boasting a team from Arcadia. Paulsen is now in action on the pitch as a midfielder/defender for the CdM girls soccer team.

Huntington Beachs Cindy Huynh, left, and Sophie Jin-Ngo celebrate winning a run at Villa Park on September 2. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

Cindy Huynh and Sophie Jin-Ngo

Huntington Beach | seniors

Cindy Hunyh, the older sister of sophomore Yen Nhi and freshman Le Nhi, switched from singles to doubles in her senior year for the Oilers. She became Jin-Ngo’s fourth partner in four years, and they made a good combination. They were unbeaten in the regular season with a 34-0 and finished in the Surf League finalists. Huynh and Jin-Ngo then advanced to the CIF Individuals round of 16 before losing to the 3-seeded eventual finalists of Aliso Niguel.

Edison doubles players Kaylee Hseih, top and Kailee You compete in the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament on December 1. (Kevin Chang/staff photographer)

Kailee You and Kaylee Hseiho

Edison | sr. and jr.

You and Hseih helped the Chargers finish second in the Wave League and advance to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. They also provided a post-season highlight as a doubles team as the Wave League finalists advanced to the CIF Individuals round of 16 before losing to the No. 2 ranked team at University. This marked a great end to You’s high school career, who made it to CIF individuals all four years but progressed furthest as a senior.

SECOND TEAM SINGLES

Player, School, Year

Sarah MacCallum, Laguna Beach, Sr.

Arden Stobart, Sage Hill, So.

Solaya Han, Huntington Beach, Sr.

SECOND TEAM DOUBLE GAME

Players, School, Years

Sophia Kehoe and Tara Spas, Estancia, Jr. and stuff.

Lauren Jones and Sophia Andrei-Birca, Corona del Mar, Jr. and stuff.

Emily Tran and Iris Chau, Fountain Valley, Sr. and Jr.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.