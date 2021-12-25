Sports
Daily Pilot Girls’ Tennis Dream Team: Marina’s Mika Ikemori overcomes obstacles with a smile
Mika Ikemori approaches life in a simple, yet profound way.
The Marina High junior always gives thanks for what she has.
It’s not always easy for Ikemori, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 9. She takes three different types of drugs, she said, and has minor seizures every day.
Sometimes these attacks take place on the tennis court, where Ikemori spends much of her time.
They’ve gotten better lately; Ikemori has virtual visits with her neurologist, Dr. Nicole Cobo. But in a sport as physically and mentally demanding as tennis, they are not ideal.
Last August, Ikemori played in a national tournament in San Diego and said she had at least 10 bouts during the match.
I was really upset, she said. They kept happening and they wouldn’t go away and I didn’t know why.
But she kept fighting and gave everything she could in her 5-foot-3 frame. This is the attitude she wants to share with the world.
And even during the loss, even on her worst day, she still gave credit to her opponent, Florida’s Isabel Pacheco.
She played the right game, Ikemori said. She absolutely deserved to win.
Ikemori, who has won numerous awards for sportsmanship from the Tennis Assn. in the United States, is merciful in both victory and defeat. She just managed to do the former much more than the latter for Marina this season.
Ikemori won her first Wave League championship in singles and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individuals title game, just the second Viking to do so.
She is the Daily Pilot Girls Tennis Dream Team Player of the Year 2021-22. And yes, she is very grateful.
There are so many people with my condition who can’t play tennis, they can’t go to school, she said. I’m lucky enough to play tennis and have a great neurologist, great doctors, great family and friends who are always there to support me no matter what. I have people I can turn to when the going gets tough, and that’s hard sometimes.
Sometimes I have a bad day, but when I have a bad day, I have to think how lucky I am to have such a great life. I think that’s something a lot of people take for granted; I don’t think people realize how great their lives are sometimes.
Ikemori was pretty good for the Vikings and amassed an overall record of 30-3 this season. She fought back from an 8-6 tiebreak deficit, beating Westlake’s Megan Sun 6-7, 6-3, 10-8 in a 16-game individual round.
She then defeated Huntington Beach’s Yen Nhi Huynh and Troy’s Nadia Kojonroj to make it to the title match, where Ikemori lost 6-3, 7-5 to Sunny Hills freshman Daniela Borruel.
All credit to her, said Ikemori. She definitely deserved the win. But it was a great season. I love my team. They are so supportive and so nice.
Ikemori is a great leader for the Vikings, who finished 9-13 this season and finished third in the league. But the team extends to her mother Lynn, father Todd Eversgerd and younger brother Ike. Todd is a social science teacher at Corona del Mar High, while Ike is a freshman at Marina.
Mika’s success extends to the classroom, where she said she had a weighted average of 4.4 last semester. Outside of school, she and Laguna Beach senior Sarah MacCallum are involved with the nonprofit Second Serve, which provides tennis rackets, shoes, bags and clothing to underprivileged children across the country and the world.
She represents everything you want from a tennis player, said Marina coach Chuck Kingman. Her reputation of being so nice, so incredibly honest, almost predates her. I’d get an equal number of people commenting on not only how good she is, but that she’s such an incredibly nice girl. You can’t ask for more as a coach.
For Ikemori, it all comes back into perspective.
The attacks don’t define her. Neither are the victories.
Her smile does.
I’d much rather be a good person on the court than a good tennis player, she said. It’s clear you want to win, and you want to do it right. But I think some people need to see that sometimes a good person is better than winning a competition. It’s more important, you know?
Below you will find an overview of the Girls Tennis Dream Team coach of the year 2021-22 and the selections of the first and second team.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mike Moorewood
Residence
The Eagles found it difficult to start early in the season after taking seven senior starters off last year’s squad, with Moorewood calling it a total rebuild. They didn’t have a full team of nine players for some games, but still managed to finish 5-3 in the competition for a tie in second place with the Orange squad behind Dutch champion Calvary Chapel. Credit Moorewood, the former Los Alamitos and Mater Dei coach who called this season a very rewarding time in his coaching career. Estancia advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, where the Eagles lost to Loara in the wildcard round.
FIRST-TEAM SINGLES
Yen Nhi Huynha
Huntington Beach | So.
After the graduation of the striking Kaytlin Taylor, Huynh entered the number 1 singles for the Oilers this fall. She did that with great success. Coach Patrick Wright said Huynh, who lost twice in a nonleague game at Villa Park, went unbeaten for Huntington Beach for the remainder of the regular season. She would not lose again until the final team game of the season, a small loss on games to eventual champion San Marino in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. Huynh, the Surf League singles champion, avenged a loss to Villa Parks Morgan Shaffer in CIF Individuals to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost to Ikemori.
Jessica MacCallum
Laguna Beach | So.
MacCallum, who won her first gold in doubles last summer at the 16-and-under USTA Nationals, has a bright future in the sport. She was a rock in singles as a sophomore for the Breakers, finishing with a 27-2 record with a win over Ikemori. She helped the Wave League champion Breakers reach the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs before losing to games to La Caada. MacCallum also teamed up with older sister Sarah to win the doubles title.
Katelyn Smith
Laguna Beach | jr.
Playing mostly on line No. 3, Smith more than completed the Breakers dominant singles lineup, helping them beat the top-ranking CdM in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff quarterfinals and nearly make it to the title game. Smith, a Wave League singles finalist who pushed Ikemori to a tiebreaker in the third set, finished the season 33-2. That included an impressive win over top La Caadas player, Tsehay Driscoll, in the Division 1 semi-finals.
FIRST-TEAM DOUBLE GAME
Jane Paulsen and Cate Montgomery
Corona del Mar | sr. and jr.
Paulsen was versatile as a senior for the Sea Kings in singles or doubles, and she and Montgomery helped them take the Surf League crown back from Huntington Beach and advance to the quarter-finals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1. As a doubles team Paulsen and Montgomery also won the doubles title and went together as a tandem 14-2. They advanced to the CIF Individuals round of 16 before boasting a team from Arcadia. Paulsen is now in action on the pitch as a midfielder/defender for the CdM girls soccer team.
Cindy Huynh and Sophie Jin-Ngo
Huntington Beach | seniors
Cindy Hunyh, the older sister of sophomore Yen Nhi and freshman Le Nhi, switched from singles to doubles in her senior year for the Oilers. She became Jin-Ngo’s fourth partner in four years, and they made a good combination. They were unbeaten in the regular season with a 34-0 and finished in the Surf League finalists. Huynh and Jin-Ngo then advanced to the CIF Individuals round of 16 before losing to the 3-seeded eventual finalists of Aliso Niguel.
Kailee You and Kaylee Hseiho
Edison | sr. and jr.
You and Hseih helped the Chargers finish second in the Wave League and advance to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. They also provided a post-season highlight as a doubles team as the Wave League finalists advanced to the CIF Individuals round of 16 before losing to the No. 2 ranked team at University. This marked a great end to You’s high school career, who made it to CIF individuals all four years but progressed furthest as a senior.
SECOND TEAM SINGLES
Player, School, Year
Sarah MacCallum, Laguna Beach, Sr.
Arden Stobart, Sage Hill, So.
Solaya Han, Huntington Beach, Sr.
SECOND TEAM DOUBLE GAME
Players, School, Years
Sophia Kehoe and Tara Spas, Estancia, Jr. and stuff.
Lauren Jones and Sophia Andrei-Birca, Corona del Mar, Jr. and stuff.
Emily Tran and Iris Chau, Fountain Valley, Sr. and Jr.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports/story/2021-12-24/daily-pilot-girls-tennis-dream-team-marinas-mika-ikemori-overcomes-obstacles-with-a-smile
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]