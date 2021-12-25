Sports
Canada benefits from 4-goal opening frame against Russia in World Juniors Exhibition
Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson showed signs of becoming Canada’s favorite pair in the upcoming World Junior Championships.
But there were only a few hundred fans in the stands at Edmonton’s Rogers Place to watch the magic unfold between the two NHL draft picks in the first round.
Canada scored four goals in the first period en route to a 6-4 victory in a pre-WJC exhibition game on Thursday. McTavish, a pick of the Anaheim Ducks, scored twice and added an assist to speed up the Canadians. Johnson, his linemate and a roster of the Columbus Blue Jackets, had a goal and an assist.
“I think they moved the puck really well,” said Canadian coach Dave Cameron. “Chemistry is hard to define, but for them to develop it so quickly, it’s exciting.”
“We have good chemistry,” McTavish said of his relationship with Johnson. “He always puts him in the wheelhouse. It’s a joy to play with him.”
Summit Series was not, as this game was not as close as the score would suggest.
VIEW | Canada beats Russia at the Junior World’s Fair:
Matvei Michkov scored twice for the Russians and was named his team’s player of the game.
Michkov has just turned 17 and is the player of the Russian team who makes the scouts salivate.
“His shot stands out,” Canadian striker Cole Perfetti said of the rising Russian star. “He can score. It’s the first time I see him play. You can’t really give him many chances to get his shot.”
The match before Thursday’s tournament with Russia drew a crowd of hundreds to Rogers Place. From the media room on the eighth floor of the building, reporters could hear players yelling at each other on the ice.
A spate of COVID-19 cases forced tournament organizers to revise the pre-WJC schedule. Each participating team had its exhibition schedule reduced to one game, with all face-offs scheduled for December 23. Then, on Tuesday, the province of Alberta limited seating capacity to 50 percent for all major sporting events and restricted food and drink consumption in large arenas.
The few in attendance saw McTavish start the first period flurry at 6:25am with a power play marker, rebounding home from a Johnson shot past Russian netminder Yaroslav Askarov.
Less than a minute later it was 2-0; Ridly Greig’s shot went in and out of the net so quickly that video review was needed to confirm the goal.
Canada gets warm early
The Canadian wave continued. A Russian giveaway led to a Canadian two-on-one, with McTavish setting up Johnson at 12:25 p.m. Lukas Cormier closed the goal fest in the first period with a power play marker.
The Russians came alive in the second period, albeit too little, too late and gained momentum from four Canadian penalties. The visitors got on the board at 2:27 of the second period. An intended pass by Semyon Demidov bounced off the skate of Canadian defender Donovan Sebrango. In football, that would be seen as an own goal, a nod to Sebrango’s famous football father, Eddie Sebrango, who played for both the former Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps.
Matvei Michkov’s power play goal at 11:00 a.m. narrowed the Russian deficit to two.
McTavish stopped the comeback attempt late in the second, when he danced around Askarov to score his second of the game. But the Russians made it 5-3 for the horn when Alexander Pashin beat Sebastian Cossa from a bad angle.
Conor Bedard extended Canada’s lead to three in the third, burying a pass from Cole Perfetti.
Michkov made it 6-4 just before the last horn, making the score more respectable than deserved for the Russians.
Undecided on starting goalkeeper
Dylan Garand stopped 14 of the 15 shots for Canada. Cossa, who plays for the WHL’s hometown Edmonton Oil Kings, came in halfway through the game, stopping just eight of 11. Askarov stopped 28 of 29 shots before being replaced by Yegor Guskov, who set aside eight of nine.
Cameron said he hasn’t decided yet who is Canada’s No. 1 netless.
“I don’t really have a plan yet, it’s a work in progress.”
Russian coach Sergei Zubov did not select players from North America for his team, including Edmonton Oilers roster Matvey Petrov, currently third in the OHL scoring race, with 49 points in 29 games.
In another pre-tournament action Thursday, the defending gold medalists from the United States lost 4-3 to Finland in overtime, the Slovaks defeated the Germans 4-0 and Sweden defeated Austria 7-0. The planned match between the Czechs and Swiss in Red Deer was canceled due to COVID protocols.
