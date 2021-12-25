‘Knowing Bros’ Season 6 Episode 40: Release Date & Preview





The ‘Knowing Bros’ made a significant mark on the reality show category with the completion of its 300th episode. For the celebration, the cast has invited Lee Chan-Won, Young-Tak, Donghae and Eunhyuk. Lee Chan-Won and Young-Tak are trot singers, while Donghae and Eunhyuk are part of ‘Super juniors’. Before that, the guests were featured on the 100th and 200th episodes of “Knowing Bros.” In ‘Knowing Bros’ Season 6 Episode 40, we see the guests continue to enjoy the show. The South Korean reality show is one of the longest-running shows in television history. For the recent guests, many famous idols such as Blackpink, BTS and Twice had appeared on the show as transfer students. In the previous episode, the ‘Knowing Bros’ counts on Cha-Won and Young-Tak as they are the HVRF of the show. The singers come with gifts on the special occasion and surprise everyone with their talent and strengths. What happened in the previous episode? According to the Korean release date schedule, ‘Knowing Bros’ Season 6 Episode 40 is the show’s 300th episode. And this marks a milestone in the history of variety shows. The cast of ‘knowing Bros’ has invited Lee Chan-Won, Young-Tak, Donghae and Eunhyuk to celebrate this milestone with them. The episode opens with the cast enjoying the recreation of their classroom as 3D animation. The lesson is an exact replica and the characters were able to dance with steps of famous songs like ‘Dumb Dumb’. The stars of ‘Super Juniors’ enter the classroom as they sing a congratulatory song for the cast of ‘Knowing Bros.’ On this special occasion, the star ‘Super juniors’ also takes HVRF along. The HVRF is none other than the highest rated guests Cha-Won and Young-Tak. The MOAM members give Chan-Won and Young-Tak awards to honor them for their performance on the show. However, the MOAM members plan to receive a gift from Donghae and Eunhyuk. From Eunhyuk, the cast members ask for that one Pyeong dance. In the beginning, the idol focuses on the atmosphere without using the space, but later he makes smooth movements everywhere. Also Read: Jo Young Min Database 2021: Age, Net Worth & Love Life Chan-Won is a keyboard player Both teams give ‘Knowing Bros’ gifts in the form of performances. Lee Chan-Won and Young-Tak perform a song, while Donghae and Eunhyuk perform a complete dance with hip-hop moves. After this, the cast recalls that Chan-Won is also a talented pianist. For the 300th episode, the idol demonstrates his guitar skills and plays the song “On Saturday Night.” At one fun point, everyone has Donghae and Eunhyuk portray their skills on the guitar, even though the idols aren’t well versed in instruments. Yet Donghae gives the best of himself with a melodic version of the song ‘It’s The Read Deal’. What to expect in the upcoming episode? In Season 6 Episode 40 of ‘Knowing Bros’, the team continues to have fun with Lee Chan-Won, Young-Tak, Donghae and Eunhyuk. In the upcoming episode, the guests will play games like find the hidden brother in which the cast members will hide behind curtains and the idols will have to identify which MOAM student is behind which curtain. Also, the episode will feature many segments of song and dance. So make sure to catch part 2 of the celebration of the 300th episode of ‘Knowing Bros’. ‘Knowing Bros’ Season 6 Episode 40 Release Date The release date of ‘Knowing Bros’ Season 6 Episode 40 is December 28, 2021. The idols are asked to perform based on the strengths they have listed in their application form. However, Young-Tak has the most unique power. The power of the trot singer is his table tennis talent. And for the last activity, all members join in for a game of table tennis. Where to watch ‘Knowing Bros’ Season 6 Episode 40 The South Korean variety show ‘Knowing Bros’ is a television series on the channel jTBC. People living in South Korea can watch the upcoming episode every Saturday on the official network. International fans can stream the show ‘Knowing Bros’ on the international streaming site Netflix. Also Read: K-Pop Predictions 2022: What Can We Expect Next Year?

