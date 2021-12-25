Guide to the Ashes, test cricket’s biggest stage

BRISBANE Did you get the creeps? Don’t know your ashes from your fabric?

Ahead of one of the biggest cricket matches on the calendar, with Australia aiming to win the five-match Ashes series against England early next week, here’s a quick rundown.

Scenario: Australia’s part-time leg spinner Steve Smith throws a wrong ‘un’ at England captain Joe Root, who doesn’t pick the variation, gets edges and is caught on a foolish point to complete a wicket maiden just before the tea- interval on day 5 .

Clear as mud, right!

Here’s what it means: Smith bowls a ball that goes against conventional spin after the leather ball bounces and confuses the batter, who hits the ball only with the edge of the bat and is caught by a nearby fielder , near the scheduled end of the match.

Not many rules or terminology have changed in an Ashes rivalry that dates back to the late 1880s, when England still had colonial rule over Australia.

For the uninitiated, it can be very confusing. For those curious souls who want to explore the intricacies of the game, they can inquire with the Marylebone Cricket Club, the guardians of the game’s laws.

BOXING DAY TEST

After emphatic wins in the first two Tests, Australia de Ashes can retain the traditional winner of the regular series winner between Australia and England with victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the five-day game that starts on Sunday.

The Boxing Day Test has become one of the biggest days on the international cricket calendar. It is always scheduled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and always starts on December 26.

It’s a vacation spot for many Aussies, giving millions of people across the country time to tune in via TV or radio in the relative silence a day after Christmas.

The first recognized Test match was between teams representing Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1877, with the Ashes series becoming a regular rivalry within a decade. The hosting rights vary with each series.

In all that time, only one team has ever rallied 2-0 to win an Ashes series: the Australian team led by the great Don Bradman in 1936-37.

England captain Joe Root is undeterred, despite England not having won a test match in Australia since 2010-11, when they won the series 3-1. Since then, England have had 11 defeats and one draw.

It was clear that we had to play much better than we have done in the last two games. We absolutely have to believe, Root said of his team’s prospects of an unlikely series win, provided the players take advantage of every opportunity. I am convinced that we have what we need to win test matches here.”

The MCG seats more than 100,000 fans and Ashes tests have averaged more than 88,000 on Boxing Day since 2006. The state government has lowered audience limits at open-air venues, but MCG organizers aren’t expecting a full house.

England’s traveling fans, the so-called Barmy Army, are significantly smaller this series due to international restrictions and some Melbourne fans who have tickets may not attend due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

HISTORY OF THE AS

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club, based in Lords in London, the term Ashes was first used in August 1882 in a fake English cricket obituary printed in The Sporting Times after the representative team lost to Australia for the first time on home soil .

The obituary said the English cricket’s body would be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia. English captain Ivo Bligh later led a team to Australia in 1882 with a vow to reclaim the ashes.

A fan handed Bligh a small terracotta urn as a symbol of the Ashes after England won a social match near Melbourne. And so the Ashes and the urn, the symbol of the great rivalry between England and Australia, became intrinsically linked.

Blig met his future wife that day. After their marriage, the couple moved to England and took the urn with them, keeping it in the family until after Bligh died and it was bequeathed to the MCC.

BASIC RULES

There are three main forms of international cricket, with Twenty20 being the shortest, the one-day format being the most self-explanatory and Test matches being the longest running and tradition.

Each of them includes 11 players in each team. Test games are scheduled for five days, with each team hitting two innings. In this format, the winning team has to send the opposition away twice, which usually means taking 10 wickets per inning.

As is so often said by the players and coaches, a test match is called a test match for a reason.

The five-day format can be a test of character, a test of wits, a test of stamina, a test of patience, etc.

Commenting on last weekend’s second Ashes Test, a day-night game in Adelaide, TV analyst Matt Hayden said each batter had an individual routine or mantra to cope with each delivery. The ex-Australian lead-off hitter should know, after scoring 380 in one inning in 2003, holding the world record for an individual inning. That was until West Indian great Brian Lara recaptured the goal with an unbeaten 400.

That’s more than many teams score in an innings together. Australia has placed two team totals above 400 in this series; The best in England is 297.

Hayden said it was important to break the monotony in the test format, when batters can go through hundreds of deliveries and stay in the fold for more than a day.

It’s not over in 80 minutes. It’s a long game, he said, with classic understatement, it’s five days.

It is certain.

