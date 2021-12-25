Fantasy Football: Who Should Start and Sit in Steelers vs. Chiefs Week 16

Well my dear fantasy friends, I’m officially done Fantasy football for 2021. This is the first time since I was 11 years old that I have not made the play-offs in any of my competitions (I didn’t start playing until I was 12), so this is unusual ground for me. On the plus side, I can just sit back, maintain low blood pressure and enjoy the football games. Then again, I have to be a fantasy genius and give you all the advice, and those of you reading this are probably in the playoffs and doing better than me this year.

Congrats to everyone who made it to the play-offs. A boatload of injuries in addition to Calvin Ridley stepping away from football was too much for my fantasy teams to overcome, but those of you who made the best decisions on draft day are probably still in the midst of your leagues. I wish you all the best, and at least I hope Jeremy can you help.

I’d like to thank Jeremy for looking after all the functions last week as I spent most of the night pulling up for my final exams and then traveling back to Michigan for the Christmas break. This week we’re back to normal, and I’ll be breaking off the starts and taking quarterback, wide receiver, and kicker while Jeremy covers the running backs, tight ends, and defenses.

If you have any ideas on who should be a start or sit in Steelers’ upcoming game against the Chiefs, let us know in the comment section below. But before we get into that, here are your starts and seats for the Chiefs and Steelers in Week 16.

Note: Obvious starts like Patrick Mahomes and Najee Harris are not covered in this article.

QB: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Andrew: There is always risk when you play against a 39 year old Roethlisberger, and I sure hope you have better options, but in 2-QB and superflex competitions, Roethlisberger could be that surprise player who puts you over the top in your playoff matchups. The reason for this is the projected game script. The Steelers have struggled to grab an early lead lately, forcing them to leave the run game and rely on the pass game. The results were a mixed bag, but against a Kansas City defense giving up the fourth most points to opposing quarterbacks, the matchup is favorable. The Chiefs aren’t deadly up front either. They lack elite pass-rush production, so let’s hope the Steelers offensive line can hold up. It’s also worth noting that Big Ben has only thrown three interceptions in his last eight games, so if you’re in a superflex class there’s at least a safe floor with him.

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC

Jeremy: If you’ve been in the Siberian wilderness for the past 2 months feeding yaks (I hate when people say they live under a rock), the Steelers are really bad at stopping the flight. Opposing RBs lick their chops (like those Siberian yaks) when they see this Steelers D on the menu, and CEH becomes an RB2 with RB1 upside down this week. Especially in a COVID-induced Week 16. Could be a competition winner!

RB: Darrell Williams, KC

JeremyClydes’ fully competent counterpart could crush projections in the PPR leagues this week, as well as the more prominent backfield pass-catcher, especially if Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill aren’t an option. He is a flex with top.

WR: Chase Claypool, PIT

Andrew: If you own Claypool in non-PPR leagues like me, you’re probably disappointed that you drafted him as he hasn’t racked up 10 non-PPR points in a match since Week 5 against Denver. He’s just not guaranteed the same volume as Diontae Johnson every week, and as surprising as it may seem, the Chiefs are actually a top ten fantasy defense when it comes to defending receivers. There’s always a chance Claypool has a big game, but the chance of it happening this week isn’t good enough to put him in your lineup.

K: Chris Boswell, PIT

Andrew: Projecting kickers per week is nearly impossible, but the best reason I can give for letting Boswell sit this week is that the Chiefs allow the 4th fewest fantasy points to opponents. We should also keep in mind that the Steelers will likely need touchdowns, not field goals, to beat the Chiefs on Sunday. This could mean we see the Steelers going for it more often in fourth-and-short situations rather than kicking field goals on Sunday. Nothing more than a hunch, but I’d recommend streaming a kicker with a better matchup if I owned Boswell.

D/ST: Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeremy: Despite the possible absence of major producers on the attacking side of the ball, the Chiefs still have Mahomes, and he is still one of the best QBs in the league. Also, the 2021 Steelers D is about as inconsistent as they come. All of this points to a bench ride in week 16 for this unit.

Which players do you think people should start with in their fantasy lineups? Can Ben Roethlisberger be trusted this week? Will the Steelers be able to stop Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrell Williams? Be sure to light up the comment section with your thoughts on this and all things fantasy football!