New York Islanders, NHL during Christmas break





Merry Christmas, LHH, and apologies for the delay in posting. The ommicron variant has been around all our lives. The NHL would normally be on hiatus today, but they’ve actually been on hiatus since the weekend. The competition will not open again until the 27th at the earliest. Meanwhile, World Juniors going to start. That will be our taste of hockey. The New York Islanders would host the Buffalo Sabers on the 27th, so we’ll see if that happens. Islanders News The competition came to a break just as the Islanders started to pick up some momentum. They’re going to try to make that last. [The Athletic]

The Islands may have to make a decision about Kieffer Bellows. [Newsday]

Noel caught up with us at the Baby Isles. Michael Dal Colle returned from injury and a defender had to dress as an EBUG. [LHH]

The people who live near the UBS Arena are concerned about parking. [News12]

20 questions with Jason Strudwick, a former Islanders design pick. It starts with a great story about the islands that exchange him for Gino Odjick. [The Athletic]

This (yesterday) day in the history of the islands: Bryan Trottier scores eight points in a 9-4 victory over the New York Rangers (1978).

The team site has its own Bridgeport Report.

Newsday makes its annual list of the top sports stars of the past year and the coming year. Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee made the list. [Newsday]

Sign up for Isles Smile! The podcast corner Mike and Dan discuss the recent games and are also joined by Arthur Staple, who passed on some stories from his decade to the beat. [LHH]

In this episode of No Sleep Til Belmont, Arthur Staple and Scott Gordon discuss the islands’ quest for consistency. [The Athletic] World Juniors and International Hockey The NHL will not officially send its players to Beijing. [NHL]

Which means Islanders head coach Barry Trotz won’t be going to the Olympics either. [Newsday]

Logan Cooley made Team USA. He’ll probably be the top US-born pick in this summer’s design. [NHL]

Who are some other eligible prospects to watch at World Juniors? [TSN] Around the NHL The Calgary Flames pulled out of their arena deal with the city of Calgary due to a few million additional charges. [M&G] It is yet another deadlock between the two sides. [Sportsnet]

Wayne Gretzky reportedly believes Alex Ovechkin is going to pass him on the target list. [NHL]

The Philadelphia Flyers have played better under Mike Yeo, but is it enough to make the playoffs? [BSH]

Beginners? Good at confrontations? Get out of town. [NHL]

Travel to a country where it is always 2004. [The Athletic]

My all-time favorite story: How Jared Keeso, a former junior hockey grinder, became the man who letterkenny. In true Keeso fashion, he didn’t comment on this piece. But so many of the people who have met him over the years did. [The Athletic]

