Wright, Cooley among top 2022 NHL Draft prospects to watch at WJC

Shane Wright of the Canada National Junior Team will be one of the draft-eligible players looking to play a key role for his country in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“What makes Shane stand out is the way he approaches the game to compete with his exceptional skating, skills and smarts,” said NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr. “Perhaps the best compliment that comes his way is the fact that he plays in a way that makes other players around him better.”

Wright (6-foot, 185 pounds), a right-shot center turning 18 on January 5, is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list for the 2022 NHL Draft. He has scored 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) and five power play goals in 22 games this season with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League.

“I feel like I’m a little bit stronger this year,” Wright said. “I’ve spent a lot of time training in the off season to make myself bigger and stronger and I think that’s a big part of my game and I’ve really improved at it. It’s really something that I’ve benefited from and something that helped me a lot.”

Canada will play preliminary round matches at Rogers Place in Edmonton in Group A, along with Finland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria. The United States plays preparatory matches at WP Centrium in Red Deer in Group B, along with Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland.

The top four teams in each group will play in the quarter-finals on January 2. The semifinals are on January 4 and the championship and third place matches are on January 5. All games are broadcast on NHL Network in the United States and TSN. and RDS in Canada.

Here are 10 other freshman eligible players to watch in the 2022 WJC (players listed alphabetically):

Lian Bichsel (6-5, 216), D, Switzerland

Bischel, who grew up in Olten, Switzerland, has provided one assist in 12 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional men’s league in Sweden. He is a rising B-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s tentative player list to watch for his improved skating, mobility and confidence. The two-way defender has good eyesight and uses his size and strength well in combat and one-on-one situations.

Logan Cooley (5-10, 174), F, United States

An elite skater with good hockey IQ and balance, Cooley has scored 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) with 64 shots on target in 20 games for the U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team. He is dedicated to Notre Dame in 2022-23.

Vladimir Grudinin (5-10, 158), D, Russia

The left-handed shot, a skater with a C rating on the NHL Central Scouting player list, can play fast and looked sharp during training camp, according to Russian coach Sergei Zubov. He played five games this season for CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 15 games with Krasnaya Armiya in Russia’s second division.

David Jiricek (6-3, 189), D, Czech Republic

He is a two-way defender with a great shot and appropriate ability. He scored 11 points (five goals, six assists) and 49 penalty minutes in 29 games with Plzen in the top professional men’s league in the Czech Republic. The right-handed shot scored nine points (three goals, six assists) and a plus-13 rating in 34 games with Plzen last season.

Marco Kasper (6-1, 183), F, Austria

Kasper plays with energy and is an effective checker who is able to create scoring opportunities with his toughness along the boards. He has been compared to Nicklas Backstrom (Washington Capitals) scoring six points (four goals, two assists) on 17 hits and nine blocked shots, while averaging 11:32 in ice time in 24 games with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

Joakim Kemell (5-11, 171), F, Finland

Kemell is arguably Finland’s top contender in the 2022 draft and is healthy after missing three weeks with an upper body injury. He scored 18 points (12 goals, six assists) and six power play goals, while averaging 16:48 in 21 games with JYP in Liiga, the top professional men’s league in Finland. He brings great puck skills and offensive instincts, and his 0.86 points per game pace is just some of the best for any draft year qualifying player in Liiga history (Mikael Granlund, 0.93; Alexander Barkovy, 0.91).

Brad Lambert (6-0, 175), V, Finland

Lambert has scored six points (two goals, four assists) and 66 shots on target as he averaged 13:45 ice time in 24 games with JYP in Liiga. Lambert, a clever playmaker with a good two-way play, is able to lead the power play.

Simon Nemec (6-0, 190), D, Slovakia

Nemec is a good skater with a mature game and good tools in the attacking blueline. He has 13 assists and a plus-4 rating in 22 matches with Nitra in the Slovak league. Playing a mature game and rarely panicking in tight situations, he was named MVP of the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after scoring six points (one goal, five assists) in five appearances for second place Slovakia.

Juraj Slafkovsky (6-3, 218), V, Slovakia

Slafkovsky is a versatile attacker who can play on the flanks as well as in the midfield. Despite its large frame, it is mobile with good puck control. He plays in Finland and has four points (one goal, three assists) with 51 shots and an average of 13:29 in 20 games with TPS in Liiga. Striker Marko Dano was the last Slovakian-born player to be selected in the first round of the NHL drawing, having been selected as No. 27 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013. Marian Gaborik was the highest selected No. 3 player by the Minnesota Wild in the 2000 NHL. Drought.

Danila Yurov (6-1, 178), V, Russia

Yurov showed good hands and speed for Russia’s second-place finish in the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, scoring 11 points (four goals, 11 assists) in seven games. He has no points and five blocked shots as he averaged 4:37 in 21 games this season with Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. Zubov likes his vision and speed with the puck on his stick.

—

