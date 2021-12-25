Steelers bets, preview and predictions vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers can use all the breaks they can get to make it to the NFL playoffs, and they might get a Sunday if they visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Steelers’ bets reflect their underdog status and there is some value on the board, especially with the Barstool Sportsbook promos.

This weekend, the NFL betting promos include a 10-1 TD Christmas bonus (on Browns-Packers or Colts-Cardinals) from Barstool.

The Chiefs have had a coronavirus outbreak with 13 players on the active roster and three on the practice squad. Among those on the COVID-19/reserve list are stars like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Perhaps it will help the Steelers (7-6-1) win a third time in their last four games when faced with a depleted roster. They need as much help as possible against the Chiefs (10-4), who have driven a seven-game winning streak to the best record in the AFC.

The Steelers are in third place in the AFC North, half a game behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, who are both 8-6 with three games left.

The Chiefs and Steelers haven’t played since 2018, when Kansas City took a 42-37 win at Heinz Field. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdown passes and had 326 yards of passing while Steelers Ben Roethlisberger finished with 452 yards through the air and three TDs.

There are advantageous Steelers bets.

These are the rules for Steelers-Chiefs at Barstook Sportsbook:

Scatter: Steelers +8.5 (-110), Chiefs -8.5 (-110)

Money Line: Steelers +295, Chiefs -400

top bottom: 45 E (-108), U (-113)

Steelers Bet Sample

Although the Chiefs have one of the best teams in the NFL, losing to Hill and Kelce would affect their powerful passing offense, which ranks second in the league.

Hill leads the team with 102 receptions, 1,178 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. Kelce has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven TDs. No other Chiefs player has more receptions than Mecole Hardmans 47.

The Chiefs are only 24e allowed in yards among 32 NFL teams. Still, Jones’ absence would hurt as he is one of the Kansas City’s top defensive players.

Without Jones, more would be expected from the defensive end of Melvin Ingram III, who the Steelers traded to the Chiefs earlier this season. Ingram has 10 tackles and one sack in six games for Kansas City, identical stats he accumulated in the same number of games with the Steelers.

The Steelers have also had COVID issues this week, with the most notable player placed in the protocols being linebacker Devin Bush. He is joined by offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Marcus Allen.

Bush has struggled this season as he returned from knee surgery. But lately he’s been playing better.

The Steelers hope that linebacker TJ Watt, who has played through several injuries this season, can stay healthy on Sunday. They need the NFL bag leader Watt needs a franchise record of 17 – to pressure the ever-dangerous Mahomes.

Steelers bets we like

Chiefs -8.5 (-110) Bar Stool Sportsbook

The Chiefs have COVID issues and it remains to be seen who they will have in uniform on Sunday. However, when Mahomes adapts, Kansas City can score against anyone, even if Hill and Kelce can’t play.

Under 45.0 (-113) Bar Stool Sportsbook

While the Chiefs should score regardless of who is surrounded by Mahomes, it makes sense that their offensive production would be curtailed a bit if they don’t have Hill and Kelce. However, the Steelers have a hard time giving offense at any point, as evidenced by just 168 yards total on last weeks 19-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Steelers Prediction

It is noteworthy that the Steelers have a winning record of 15 games in the season with all their problems. However, they run into the NFL’s hottest team in the Chiefs, who should handily win this game regardless of what the coronavirus has done to their roster.

Chiefs 28, Steelers 13

