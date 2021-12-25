Sports
Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova among the best tennis of the 2021 season
Who was the best tennis player of 2021?
There are several strong contenders after a year in which Novak Djokovic won three of the men’s Grand Slam titles and three first major winners on the women’s side. Ashleigh Barty was the world’s No. 1 women’s all season, winning the second Grand Slam title in her career, while Barbora Krejcikova had a year to remember with success in singles and doubles.
We weigh all the different factors from the past 12 months and judge the top candidates for the player-of-the-season awards from the ATP Tour and WTA Tour
Tennis
What were the best moments of the 2021 tennis season?
YESTERDAY AT 12:41 PM
Best player on the ATP Tour
Alexander Zverev won the most titles on the ATP Tour (6) in 2021. Daniil Medvedev won the most matches (63).
But can the award go to anyone other than the player who won three Grand Slams and finished No. 1 at the end of the year?
Djokovic’s year outside the majors was very ordinary (two more titles, two more finals, semifinals at the Olympics and ATP Finals), but the invincibility he showed in matches of five sets will go down in the history books. The fact that he fell at the last hurdle in his bid for a Calendar Slam only detracts from the performance.
He also broke several records in 2021, surpassing Roger Federer as number 1 in the world for most weeks and Pete Sampras, the year-end record six years. Djokovic also won a 37th Masters title, giving him one lead over Rafael Nadal in the all-time standings.
It was without a doubt a great season, said Djokovic after losing to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.
I didn’t play many tournaments, but still managed to finish the year at No. 1 for the seventh time, breaking records for No. 1 at the end of the year, the historic No. 1, won three out of four Slams .
The year was phenomenal. Maybe could have done better in some other ATP events. But all in all a very good end to the season also with a title in Paris and semi-finals here.
‘Medvedev was too smart for Djokovic’ – Wilander and Corretja break US Open final
It’s a close call for second place between Zverev and Medvedev.
Zverev was very impressive in the second half of the season, especially taking gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beating Djokovic and Medvedev on his way to winning the ATP final.
But Medvedev made it to two Grand Slam finals, one of which he won, and finished the season by helping his country win the Davis Cup. He also won three out of four games against Zverev in 2021, so he just gets the wink.
Best player on the WTA Tour
While Djokovic has been the standout player on the ATP Tour due to his Grand Slam dominance, there are two players on the WTA Tour who have strong claims for the Player of the Season award.
Barty was the best singles player of the year, winning the most titles (5) and winning the second Grand Slam trophy of her career at Wimbledon. Without an unfortunate injury, she might have won a French Open title as well.
Barty came into the season with questions about her ranking as the world’s number 1 after barely playing in 2020, but she has proven herself as the undisputed best. She has won titles on a variety of surfaces this year and is only the fifth woman to be the world No. 1 at the end of three consecutive years.
Ashleigh Barty
Image Credit: Getty Images
I am proud to have finished the year at No. 1, especially after a challenging and unpredictable season, said Barty, who left Australia in March and did not return until late September.
Being away from home for so long has been very hard, not just for me but for my entire team, everyone has made sacrifices that I am very grateful for. We went into 2021 knowing it was going to be an adventure and it sure was, I wouldn’t change it.
The other contender for the award is Barbora Krejcikova.
It is actually unbelievable, she said before the US Open in the summer. I never expected to be this high and play on this stage.”
Match winner Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic kisses the winner’s trophy after the women’s final on day fourteen of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 12, 2021 in Paris,
Image Credit: Getty Images
Krejcikova played excellent tennis all year round and it will be fascinating to see if she can continue to compete for both singles and doubles trophies in the coming years. She played nearly 120 WTA Tour matches in 2021, while most of her top singles rivals played around 70-80.
It’s a close call between Barty and Krejcikova for player of the year, but the Australian just wins the award for her sustained high-level play over a year down the road.
Best doubles teams
There is not too much discussion on the part of both the men and the women.
Krejcikova and Siniakova won the French Open, two other WTA titles, Olympic gold and then closed their season by taking home the WTA Finals trophy. They might have added another major title had they converted one of their four match points against Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic had an even more fantastic season as they won nine titles together, including Wimbledon, the Olympics and three Masters 1000 events. Like Krejcikova and Siniakova, they came close to even more glory when they reached the semi-finals of the ATP final and reached the final of the Davis Cup with Croatia, where they probably would have won the title if the Russian Tennis Federation had not reached the final. victory was swept in both singles matches.
– –
Australian Open
‘Players must meet requirements’ – Djokovic Australian Open participation remains uncertain
22/12/2021 AT 12:42
Tennis
Exclusive: Becker on why Djokovic is the GOAT for Federer and Nadal
22/12/2021 AT 12:29
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/novak-djokovic-ashleigh-barty-barbora-krejcikova-among-best-tennis-of-2021-season_sto8673106/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]