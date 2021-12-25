Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova among the best tennis of the 2021 season

Who was the best tennis player of 2021?

There are several strong contenders after a year in which Novak Djokovic won three of the men’s Grand Slam titles and three first major winners on the women’s side. Ashleigh Barty was the world’s No. 1 women’s all season, winning the second Grand Slam title in her career, while Barbora Krejcikova had a year to remember with success in singles and doubles.

We weigh all the different factors from the past 12 months and judge the top candidates for the player-of-the-season awards from the ATP Tour and WTA Tour

Best player on the ATP Tour

Alexander Zverev won the most titles on the ATP Tour (6) in 2021. Daniil Medvedev won the most matches (63).

But can the award go to anyone other than the player who won three Grand Slams and finished No. 1 at the end of the year?

Djokovic’s year outside the majors was very ordinary (two more titles, two more finals, semifinals at the Olympics and ATP Finals), but the invincibility he showed in matches of five sets will go down in the history books. The fact that he fell at the last hurdle in his bid for a Calendar Slam only detracts from the performance.

He also broke several records in 2021, surpassing Roger Federer as number 1 in the world for most weeks and Pete Sampras, the year-end record six years. Djokovic also won a 37th Masters title, giving him one lead over Rafael Nadal in the all-time standings.

Djokovic was again brilliant and resilient in Australia at the start of the year, for a memorable run of the French Open with a five-set win over Lorenzo Musetti, a tough win over Matteo Berrettini, an incredible semi-final win against Nadal and then fight back to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. A few weeks later, he dragged himself to victory at Wimbledon, and while disappointing against Medvedev in the US Open final and again falling short in the ATP Finals, this was Djokovic’s year.

It was without a doubt a great season, said Djokovic after losing to Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

I didn’t play many tournaments, but still managed to finish the year at No. 1 for the seventh time, breaking records for No. 1 at the end of the year, the historic No. 1, won three out of four Slams .

The year was phenomenal. Maybe could have done better in some other ATP events. But all in all a very good end to the season also with a title in Paris and semi-finals here.

It’s a close call for second place between Zverev and Medvedev.

Zverev was very impressive in the second half of the season, especially taking gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beating Djokovic and Medvedev on his way to winning the ATP final.

But Medvedev made it to two Grand Slam finals, one of which he won, and finished the season by helping his country win the Davis Cup. He also won three out of four games against Zverev in 2021, so he just gets the wink.

Best player on the WTA Tour

While Djokovic has been the standout player on the ATP Tour due to his Grand Slam dominance, there are two players on the WTA Tour who have strong claims for the Player of the Season award.

Barty was the best singles player of the year, winning the most titles (5) and winning the second Grand Slam trophy of her career at Wimbledon. Without an unfortunate injury, she might have won a French Open title as well.

Barty came into the season with questions about her ranking as the world’s number 1 after barely playing in 2020, but she has proven herself as the undisputed best. She has won titles on a variety of surfaces this year and is only the fifth woman to be the world No. 1 at the end of three consecutive years.

I am proud to have finished the year at No. 1, especially after a challenging and unpredictable season, said Barty, who left Australia in March and did not return until late September.

Being away from home for so long has been very hard, not just for me but for my entire team, everyone has made sacrifices that I am very grateful for. We went into 2021 knowing it was going to be an adventure and it sure was, I wouldn’t change it.

The other contender for the award is Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova was largely a doubles specialist before the season, but she unexpectedly proved she was also a force on the singles field in 2021, winning the French Open and two more singles titles. Her solo success was not at the expense of her doubles, as she won the French Open, the Olympics and the WTA final with Katerina Siniakova. Finishing the season as the world’s number 5 in singles and number 2 in doubles, she seems surprised by her own success.

It is actually unbelievable, she said before the US Open in the summer. I never expected to be this high and play on this stage.”

Krejcikova played excellent tennis all year round and it will be fascinating to see if she can continue to compete for both singles and doubles trophies in the coming years. She played nearly 120 WTA Tour matches in 2021, while most of her top singles rivals played around 70-80.

It’s a close call between Barty and Krejcikova for player of the year, but the Australian just wins the award for her sustained high-level play over a year down the road.

Best doubles teams

There is not too much discussion on the part of both the men and the women.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the French Open, two other WTA titles, Olympic gold and then closed their season by taking home the WTA Finals trophy. They might have added another major title had they converted one of their four match points against Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic had an even more fantastic season as they won nine titles together, including Wimbledon, the Olympics and three Masters 1000 events. Like Krejcikova and Siniakova, they came close to even more glory when they reached the semi-finals of the ATP final and reached the final of the Davis Cup with Croatia, where they probably would have won the title if the Russian Tennis Federation had not reached the final. victory was swept in both singles matches.

