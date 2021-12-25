Howe remains Christmas’s top scorer 50 years after last NHL game on holiday

He was also Mr. Christmas.

It’s been 50 years since the NHL last played games on Christmas Day, and it’s highly unlikely that teams will ever skate again on December 25. So keep Howe’s half-century old records for most career Christmas goals (12) and points (24), eight points ahead of 16 (10 goals, six assists) Frank Mahovlich scored in 12 games.

The NHL played 124 games over Christmas between the 1920-21 and 1971-72 seasons, with Howe setting an NHL record 21 times on December 25. But the League hasn’t dropped a puck that day since 1971, by agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players Association.

Article 16.5(b) in the collective bargaining agreement states: “December 24, Christmas Day and December 26 are public holidays for all purposes, including travel, and no club shall, for any reason whatsoever, request a player’s permission to play on such days provided, however, that if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the League has scheduled NHL Games on that date, December 23 may be substituted as a day off for all purposes, including travel, in lieu of December 26.”

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie forward Frank Mahovlich scored three goals on December 25, 1957 in a 5-4 win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. He posed after the game at his team’s Maple Leaf Gardens clinic with 15 pucks, his goal total up to that point.

But for five decades, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were regular working days in the NHL, the last December 24 games being played in 1972.

How and his wife, Colleen, loved everything about the holiday, and Mr. Hockey was proud of the elaborate light displays he designed for their home. After that, he would hang more lights on the rink he built on the lawn for kids Marty and Mark, with whom he played in the World Hockey Association and NHL, and Murray and Cathy.

“Gordie played so well at Christmas, probably because he was pretty well behaved, he never really surrendered,” said Marty. “He would be social, have a few with his teammates and then apologize, probably to see what Mark and I were going to do next.”

Indeed, the most productive game in Howe’s illustrious career came December 25, 1956, when he had three goals and three assists in the Detroit Red Wings’ 8-1 win against the New York Rangers at Olympia Stadium in Detroit. It was the 12th of Howe’s 19 regular-season NHL hat-tricks, and the 10th of 12 scored on Christmas Day between 1924-71, all by different players.

More than five years after his death on June 10, 2016 at age 88, Howe still leads a few categories in the NHL record books outside of his Christmas charts: most seasons with 20 goals, career (22) and consecutively (22); most goals by a right wing, career (801); most NHL All-Star Games played (23); most All-Star Game power play goals (six); and most All-Star Game penalty minutes (25).

Gordie and Colleen Howe during the Christmas of the eighties. On top of this story: Marty Howe (left) and his brother, Mark, with presents on Christmas morning 1957, and Murray and Cathy Howe with their parents in 1960.

The first NHL game on Christmas Day was a 5-4 win for the Toronto St. Patricks against the Montreal Canadiens at Mutual Street Arena in Toronto on December 25, 1920. The future Maple Leafs trailed 3-1 but scored four consecutive goals for the win. Montreal’s Didier Pitre was the first NHL player to score in a December 25 game.

A six-game schedule in 1971 would be the last NHL Christmas games. The New York Rangers’ 2-1 win against the Minnesota North Stars was their 25th win in the League on December 25, with 10 losses and two draws in 37 games. The Los Angeles Kings (0-3-0) and Buffalo Sabers (a tie in their only game) are the only winless teams on December 25.

The Kings’ 3-1 loss home to the California Golden Seals in 1971, the last game played on Christmas Day, as it was on the West Coast. Golden Seals forward Stan Gilbertson, a 27-year-old rookie, scored an empty goal with 18 seconds left in the third period for the last NHL goal scored over Christmas.

The biggest blowout, thanks to Ebbie Goodfellow’s four goals, was the Detroit Falcons 10-1 win against the Maple Leafs in 1930.

For years, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Tim Daly played Santa Claus at the team’s Christmas parties. Here, in the 1960s, players (from left) Billy Harris, Johnny Bower, Red Kelly and Carl Brewer pay Santa a visit, while coach Punch Imlach jokes with St. Nick that he would like a bigger Stanley Cup than he is today. offered.

.

During a conversation in 2011, the late Canadiens captain Jean Beliveau vividly recalled a Christmas Eve road trip 50 years earlier, the team’s train traveling south from Montreal to Boston for a December 25, 1961 game against the Bruins.

Beliveau recalled lying on his lower bed by midnight, reading in pajamas as he usually did on the train, while he wrapped the sandwiches — “Maybe bologna, maybe ham” — for him by his wife, Elise.

Christmas was a special time for the couple, as they got engaged over the holiday season of 1952, six months before he signed with the Canadiens.

That Christmas Eve of 1961, in his first of 10 seasons as captain of Montreal, Beliveau recalled lifting the blinds in his railcar berth to an almost magical scene.

“I will always remember seeing all these people walking to church for midnight mass as our train was going to Boston,” he said.

The Canadiens would beat the Bruins 5-2 on Christmas Eve, the sixth of 12 games he played on December 25.

“Being away from home at Christmas has always been tough on morale,” Beliveau said. “But I always said to Elise, ‘We have a lot of fun after the hockey season, we have to make a small sacrifice somewhere.'”

Future Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau proposes to Elise Couture in Quebec City over Christmas 1952, six months before they married and nine months before Beliveau signed his first Canadiens contract; and Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Johnny Bower and his wife, Nancy, read “The Night Before Christmas” to their children, (from left) John Jr., Barbara and Cindy at Christmas 1959.

Beliveau’s teammate and best friend, Dickie Moore, played seven games on Dec. 25, without fail with the same pregame meal of steak, potato, and vegetables, regardless of the turkey or ham specialty in hotel restaurants.

“Christmas was a festive time, like everyone spent the best they could with your family, then you went to play hockey,” Moore said. “It was our job and we had to do it. You couldn’t say anything about it.”

But perhaps more brilliant than all legends was defender Noel (that’s Christmas, in French) Picard, so named after his birth on December 25, 1938. On his birthday, Picard played for the St. Louis Blues in 1967 and 1968, both times on the road at the Minnesota North Stars, both shutout wins for the Blues. Better yet, he scored the match winner, his only goal of the season, in a 1-0 win for the Blues on Christmas Day 1967.

Even though the NHL hasn’t played any games since 1971 on December 25, it hasn’t stopped many from getting into the Christmas spirit. Two Santas as proof: New York Rangers striker Mark Messier in 1991, and New Jersey Rangers fan Glen Jacobson, driving the Long Island Rail Road to a Dec. 23, 2011 game at Madison Square Garden.

Photos: Howe family collection; Turfosky/Michael Burns, Hockey Hall of Fame; Jean Beliveau Collection; Getty Images