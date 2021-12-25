Utah state soccer coach Blake Anderson agrees to two-year contract extension





The new deal, which would keep the coach in Logan until 2027, comes a week after Anderson apologized for comments he made about sexual assault victims. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson talks to his players as the Utah State Aggies hosts Brigham Young University Cougars on Oct. 1. It was announced Friday that Anderson had verbally agreed to a two-year contract extension with USU.

Utah State football coach Blake Anderson has verbally agreed to a two-year contract extension that would keep him in Logan until 2027, the university announced Friday. During his first season on the program, Anderson led the Aggies into arguably their best season in school history. The team finished with an 11-3 record and its first Mountain West Conference title and bowl win. In just one year at the helm, Blake Anderson has transformed a team with one win into a Mountain West Championship team, John Hartwell, USU vice president and director of athletics, said in a press release. The positive and team-oriented culture that he and his associates have created and nurtured permeates Aggie Nation. As remarkable as the success on the field has been, the academic achievement and personal development of our student football athletes under his leadership is even more impressive. Blake’s character, integrity and passion for the academic, personal and athletic growth of our student athletes fueled the success of this team. Under the direction of coach Andersons, the future of Aggie football is very bright. Andersons extension comes a week after the coach apologized for comments he made about sexual assault victims at a team meeting earlier this season. A recording of that meeting was made public earlier this month. In it, Anderson remarked to his players that being a victim of sexual assault has never been more glamorous. I regret the words I have used and apologize to anyone who has boldly come forward with allegations of wrongdoing, Anderson said in a statement. comment released by the school last week. A day after his apology, Anderson and the Aggies defeated Oregon State in the LA Bowl, becoming the first ever Football Bowl Subdivision team to go from one win the previous season to over 11 wins, a conference championship and a bowl win the following season. went . Under head coach Blake Anderson, the football team captured the hearts of the entire Aggie nation this year and we are fortunate to have him at the helm of our program, USU President Noelle E. Cockett said in a statement.

