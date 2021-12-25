



Is it really plausible that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are really missing from the 2022 Australian Open? It would be the end of an era as we have known it for 17 years. A Grand Slam tournament without the Big 3, which has dominated the tennis scene for 20 years. A very strange and startling sentence, which, however, has a small chance of becoming a reality. It certainly surprises all fans and professionals alike, but at the moment no one between Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer is sure of participating in the Australian Open, the first prestigious tournament of next 2022 season. The situation is surreal, to find the last Grand Slam competition without the three champions you have to go back many years, even to 1999: that edition of the US Open did not have the winners of 20 Major titles each, won by the American . Andre Agassi (it was the last win at Flushing Meadows after 1994), then a very long and very open streak as the Swiss started in the 2000 Australian Open and pushed himself to the third round. Australian Open 2022 without Big 3? It would be the end of an era The one thing that is certain is Roger Federer’s absence from the Australian tour: the 40-year-old from Basel, who has already been removed from the entry list, is still struggling to recover from a long-term injury, hoping to get back on the field soon. to stand in the field. to train and then in competitive events (the Swiss player hopes to stamp his presence at Wimbledon in the summer). Rafa Nadal is also not doing well and the chances of seeing him at the Australian Open have plummeted in recent days, also in light of the COVID-19 positivity announced in the morning on Monday, December 20, 2021. Despite the virus being surmountable, the Spaniard made some good sensations while performing in Abu Dhabi at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, losing the two matches against Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov, especially in the match against the Scot. A more complex situation to evaluate instead with regard to Novak Djokovic, who is physically in good shape anyway. The doubts about his presence are related to the anti-COVID vaccination, which has never been publicly confirmed after his objection to the administration during 2021. The Serbian champion, if he had not vaccinated two doses (not both Sputnik, by the way), would be at great risk of participating: the only chance to get to oceanic land would be by overcoming two external commissions. The coming days will be decisive in understanding whether Nadal and Djokovic will be at the start of the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Editors_Thoughts/106681/australian-open-2022-without-big-3-it-would-be-the-end-of-an-era/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos