Avalanche Prospects Mailbag: 2021 in the books

With the Colorado Avalanche on hiatus, now is a great time to examine the status of the prospect pipeline, especially as the players have a vacation of their own as they get ready to resume their seasons in the 2022 new year.

Next to Byram, how would you rank Avs’ current stable of defensive prospects? (@Pokecheque) December 13, 2021

Firstly, Bowen Byram has proved that regardless of the games played, he has graduated to a regular NHL player as there can be no doubt about his ability and whatever happens for the rest of this season he will not be next year. longer be considered an NHL rookie.

Justin Barron easily takes the top of the mantle for me, even for his recent first foray into NHL action. He has been a successful pro, having barely turned 20 years old and has quietly racked up nine points in 15 games with the Eagles this season. His advantage is on both ends of the spectrum as a two-way player who can bid both offensively and defensively.

It’s hard to sort between the two collegiate defenders Drew Helleson and Sean Behrens, but I’ll give the latter a nod. Behrens is two years younger and probably further away from contributing to the NHL, but his advantage as a forward is so much greater. Behrens started his first season and has already scored 13 points with significant power play time in 14 games, setting him up for a great second half. Unfortunately, COVID-19 prevented him from attending Team USA’s World Junior Championship selection camp, but the good news is that he will still be eligible for the tournament next season.

Back to Helleson, who has gotten better in college every year, is primarily a defensive type but has added some attacking to his game this junior season to 11 points in 15 games. Much of that offense won’t translate to higher levels, but it does show that he has enough puck skill for the professional game. Speaking of which, Helleson is ready for the next level and should turn pro this spring when the Boston Colleges season is over and just how close he is to the NHL should become apparent when Helleson plays a few AHL games on it. gets its name.

Daniil Zhuravlyov is a wildcard and the Avalanche are still waiting to see if he will venture to North America. Even if he signs that entry-level contract, Zhuravlyov projects as a pure defender and will likely spend most of his time in the minors. To his credit, Zhuravlyov is a regular KHL but has only scored six points in 38 games with inconsistent use.

Former Norte Dame teammates Nicky Leivermann and Nate Clurman round out the list. Leivermann would be one if not two places higher in consideration if there was any indication that the Avalanche intended to sign him and there may be another chance this spring. Leivermann has shown an offensive flair during his four years of college, and has 14 points in 17 games so far. Signing Clurman, the Colorado boy, was a fun story, but he spent most of the season in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies.

One of the biggest surprises in the Avalanche outlook universe is the breakthrough season Matt Stienburg enjoyed in his junior technical season with Cornell. After actually taking a year off from hockey because Cornell didn’t play at all in the 2020-21 season and Stienburg suffered a horrific leg injury that blocked a shot in the BCHL preseason, it’s impressive that he’s been able to take a meaningful step forward in its development. With 18 points in 11 games, Stienburg leads the entire NCAA in points per game. He is still primarily a tough striker who can play centrally, using his presence on the net and determination to score solid goals. How much of the puck skill translates will be a big question for him when he decides to turn pro.

Barron, Helleson, Olauson, Foudy… which are most likely to play FOR the Avs, and which are most likely to be part of a trade, if any? JohnReed (@bcos4life) December 13, 2021

Despite being the youngest on this list, Oskar Olausson has the best chance of playing regularly for the Avalanche, followed by Justin Barron. Both have the first-round pedigree and showed themselves well in NHL training camp. Olausson has the advantage of being a top-level scoring winger and Barron has a few NHL games to his name already, showing himself as a reliable option in times of need. Drew Helleson is probably the trading ship on this list as the Avalanche has yet to sign him and will have to join that dance this spring after his junior season if they are to get a commitment. Jean-Luc Foudy seems to have a greater organizational favor than the outside perception of him, but at his very young age, only 19 years old, he will need a long time in the minors before he is considered an NHL option despite the professional experience he already has. won.

RadioAvsFan: Who do you think will be with the Avs full time next season from Kaut, Ranta, Annunen or Barron? Thank you!

Of the four named, Sampo Ranta has the best shot since the Avalanche gave him the extended look earlier this season. Martin Kaut is now NHL ready, but the organization seems ambivalent about him at best and will likely need a fresh start to land a regular NHL job. Justus Annunen and Justin Barron are both freshman pros and will likely need longer AHL time before getting consistent NHL use. However, Barron could move up a few more times this season.

DudeWheresMakar: Is the time finally up for Shane Bowers? Also, Meeshie asks if the Avs should trade Bowers?

Shane Bowers has been injured for most of this season but is finally back in the Colorado Eagles lineup. The reality is that the clock started ticking last year where he was healthy and available for most of the season but never got a single call. As a sophomore pro, that would have been the perfect time to give Bowers a taste and some NHL experience so he can begin a full transition as now a third-year pro. Bowers is currently the only first rounder in the 2017 draft class who has yet to see his NHL debut, so he’s lagging far behind his peers as he stares at the conclusion of his entry-level contract and early-season waiver. 2022-23 campaign. For that reason Bowers doesn’t have much trade value despite the first round pedigree and ironically the Avalanche would have to give him some NHL experience to pump up that trade value. The best hope is that the call will come sometime this season and that the Avalanche will find a role for Bowers as a deep player, otherwise he may not even qualify to return next year or be moved in an exchange for say a third string goalkeeper.

What are the expectations for Olausson at WJCs this year? Luke Hocking (@JCLCommodities) December 13, 2021

The first report is that Oskar Olausson is expected to play a big role for team Sweden at the World Junior Championships, maybe even on the top line. As a 19-year-old returning player, Olausson should be one of the best strikers in the tournament. With so many great players in attendance, including fellow ex-first round rosters and presumed future franchise players, it’s hard to place expectations of dominance on anyone, but Olausson needs to show he can up his game in this kind of environment. . His junior season in the OHL has gone well and as predicted, Olausson can easily score at that level as he leads the team by 25 points, including 12 goals in 22 games. Sometimes it’s clear that he needs a challenge beyond the limits of the junior game to really get the best out of him and hopefully this tournament provides that.

