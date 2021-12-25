NFL 2021 Playoff Picture: Here are the 14 projected playoff teams with Cardinals NFC West losing to Rams





With only three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still a mess. So far, only TWO teams have officially won a playoff spot, meaning 12 of the NFL’s 14 playoff spots are available. Thanks to the Titans’ comeback win over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys secured a postseason berth. They join the Green Bay Packers, who punched their ticket to the playoffs by making it to the NFC North. On the other hand, only five teams have been eliminated, meaning 27 teams are still alive, which equals an NFL record for most teams in battle this late in the season. Because the NFL playoff race is as confusing as ever, we’re here to help you make sense of all the chaos and we’re going to do that by projecting the 14 teams that are going to make the playoffs. The forecasts are based on data from numbers cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh put some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and with those numbers we were not only able to calculate the playoff odds for each team, but we’re going to project the entire playoff field. With that in mind, let’s get to this week’s playoff projections. Before we do that, here’s a fake version that fans of Texans, Jets, Lions, Jaguars, and Bears might want to read. Those five teams have officially been eliminated, and if you’re a fan of one of those five teams, a mock version will probably be much more exciting to read than this projection. As for everyone else, let’s get to the projection. Remark:Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will go. If you want to see the current standings of the play-offs, click here. Click here for an overview of the current play-off photo. SportsLine simulates every match leading up to the play-offs 10,000 times, and you can view here the choices of the model both straight up and against the spread. AFC Playoff Projection Here is a list of the playoff odds for all other AFC teams (their percentage chances of making it into the playoffs are next to them in parentheses):Ravens (48.5%), Steelers (27.7%), Raiders (14.7%), Browns (10.4%), Dolphins (6.4%), Broncos (5.8%), Jaguars ( DISABLED), Jets (DISABLED), Texans (DISABLED) . NFC Playoff Projection Here’s a list of the playoff odds for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of making it into the playoffs are next to them in parentheses):Saints (38.3%), Vikings (21%), Washington (8.7%), Falcons (0.8%), Seahawks (0.0%), Giants (0.0%), Panthers (0, 0%), Bears (DISABLED), Lions (DISABLED ). Wildcard round projection AFC (7) Chargers at (2) Patriots

(6) Bills at (3) Titans

(5) Foals at (4) Bengal Bye: chiefs NFC (7) Eagles at (2) Buccaneers

(6) 49ers at (3) Cowboys

(5) Cardinals at (4) Rams Bye: Packers

