“Below Par Fisherman”: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Tweet About Don Bradman





Iceland may not be a cricket powerhouse just yet, but the Scandinavian island nation has built a powerful Twitter presence in recent years. The Twitter handle @icelandcricket, run by the Icelandic Cricket Association, enjoys huge popularity among fans for its rib-tickling tweets. On Friday, a tweet from the account featuring the names of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Australian batter Don Bradman went viral on the microblogging site. Context and happiness is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he would not have scored international points and been a substandard fisherman. That’s life, the account tweeted. Context and happiness is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he would not have scored international points and been a substandard fisherman. That’s life. Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) Dec 24, 2021 The tweet was an instant hit among fans and was retweeted en masse on Friday. Many tweets from the @icelandcricket Twitter handle have gone viral in the past. In 2019, the account had responded to Ambati Rayudu’s omission from the Indian World Cup squad by asking the batter to apply for permanent residency in Iceland. promoted (Mayank) Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so @RayuduAmbati can at least put away his 3D glasses now. He only needs normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu stuff, the account had tweeted at the time. Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can now store his 3D glasses. He only needs normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu stuff. #BANvIND #INDvBAN # CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019 However, not all tweets from the account have been received equally warmly. On one occasion, a joke at the expense of Afghan bowler Rashid Khan led to Iceland Cricket being criticized on Twitter. After Rashid scored 110 runs in an ODI World Cup match in 2019, the account tweeted: We just heard that Rashid Khan has scored the first century of the #CWC19 in Afghanistan! Wow! 110 of 56 balls. Most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well beaten young man. We just heard that Rashid Khan scored Afghanistan’s first century # CWC19! Wow! 110 of 56 balls. Most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well beaten young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019 Many criticized Iceland Cricket for the tweet, including England cricketer Luke Wright, who wrote, Rubbish tweet. Instead of trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone who has done so much for cricket and especially affiliate members.” Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/below-par-fisherman-iceland-crickets-hilarious-tweet-on-don-bradman-2670625 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos