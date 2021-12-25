Recruiting rankings with UT, OU towards 2022





The year 2021 is coming to a close, which means the College Football Playoffs and the remaining bowl games are just around the corner. It also means the pressure for February signing day will be here before you know it. Currently, the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs compete for the top spot for the best recruiting class. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies currently hold that honor for now. New head coaches Brian Kelly (LSU Tigers) and Billy Napier (Florida Gators) are further back on the list. During a transition class, it may prove to be a somewhat more difficult task. Both teams are ranked in the bottom half of the SEC. Future SEC teams with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns have done well in their classes, but where are they in their future conference teams? Rankings courtesy of On3 Sports database: 1 Texas A&M Aggies

On3 rating: 95.43 Top Recruit: Walker Nolen, DL (No. 2 overall) 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

On3 rating: 94.75 Top Recruit: Jeremiah Alexander, Edge (No. 9 overall) 3 Georgia Bulldogs

On3 rating: 94.28 Top Recruit: Malaki Starks, athlete (No. 6 overall) 4 Texas Longhorns

On3 rating: 92.33 Top Recruit: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Gear (#15 overall) 5 Oklahoma Sooners

On3 rating: 90.79 Top Recruit: Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back (#80 overall) 6 Kentucky Wildcats

On3 rating: 89.74 Top Recruit: Kiyaunta Goodwin, Offensive Gear (No. 19 overall) 7 Missouri Tigers

On3 rating: 89.69 Top Recruit: Luther Burden, WR (No. 12 overall) 8 Maroon Tigers

On3 rating: 89.46 Top Recruit: Robert Woodyard, Linebacker (#185 overall) 9 LSU Tigers

On3 rating: 89.24 Top Recruit: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle (#31 overall) 10 Tennessee Volunteers

On3 rating: 89.17 Top Recruit: Tire West, Defensive Line (No. 141 overall) 11 Arkansas Razorbacks

On3 rating: 88.53 Top Recruit: Isaiah Sategna, Wide Receiver (No. 124 in total) 12 South Carolina Gamecocks

On3 rating: 88.01 Top Recruit: Keenan Nelson Jr, Safety (No. 295 overall) 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs

On3 rating: 87.96 Top Recruit: Marquez Dortch, Wide Receiver (No. 212 overall) 14 Mississippi Rebels

On3 rating: 87.85 Top Recruit: Zxavian Harris, Defensive Line (No. 170 overall) 15 Florida Gators

On3 rating: 87.34 Top Recruit: Kamari Wilson, Security (Overall No. 36) 16 Vanderbilt Commodores

On3 rating: 86.86 Top Recruit: Darren Agu, Edge (#326 overall)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsutigerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sec-football-recruiting-rankings-lsu-texas-oklahoma-2022-cycle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos